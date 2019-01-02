Johns Hopkins head coach Jim Margraff dies at age 58

(via Johns Hopkins Athletics)

Johns Hopkins head coach Jim Margraff died suddenly on Wednesday, the school announced.

Margraff, 58, was the winningest coach in JHU football history and was recently named the D3football.com National Coach of the Year. According to Fox 45 Sports, Margraff died from a heart attack at his home.

Margraff, a JHU alum, spent 29 seasons as the head coach of the Blue Jays, amassing a 221-89-3 record, including 14 Centennial Conference championships and 10 trips to the Division III NCAA playoffs. His 221 wins ranked third among active Division III coaches when the 2018 campaign came to a close.

“Jim Margraff was a thoughtful, humble, passionate and exceptionally talented leader and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time,” Johns Hopkins athletic director Alanna W. Shanahan said. “He left an indelible impact on all he touched and he made us all better. We will forever be thankful for the unparalleled experiences he provided for so many over the course of his highly successful career.”

Johns Hopkins was coming off the best season in school history. The Blue Jays went 12-2 and advanced all the way to the D-III semifinals, where they lost 28-20 to Mount Union, the eventual national runner-up, on Dec. 8.

Before becoming head coach in 1990, Margraff played quarterback for the Blue Jays from 1978-81. He had stints as an assistant at Albany, Penn, Rochester and Columbia before returning to his alma mater as head coach at 30 years old.

Over his 29 seasons, Margraff coached JHU to 23 winning seasons, including 11 straight dating back to 2008. Over that span, the program had a 110-17 record.

Margraff is survived by his wife, Alice, and three children, Megan, James and Will. A memorial service for Margraff will be announced “in the near future,” the school said.

