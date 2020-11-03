Families Cut Off From Loved Ones Urge PM To Let Them Visit Care Homes During Lockdown

91-year-old Salina Ward gazes at grandson Levi, one, from her bed in a care home. She has not seen him in the flesh since March (Photo: Supplied )

Ninety-one-year-old Salina Ward gazes through a shut window, catching a precious glimpse of her one-year-old great-grandson.

In this poignant photo taken over the summer, Levi points at his grandmother with a chubby hand, clearly recognising her, even though he has not seen her in the flesh since March.

Ward is now living in a care home in County Durham, suffering from dementia and completely immobile after a fall.

Until Wednesday this week, the region is under tier 2 coronavirus restrictions, which means Ward’s access to family has been severely restricted, with households not allowed to mix indoors and the “rule of six” applying outdoors, including in private gardens.

But stricter rules about who is allowed to visit care homes brought in during the first lockdown mean Levi’s mother, Danielle Owens, has spent a total of 1.5 hours with her grandmother over the past 166 days, with the rest of their interactions relying on kind-hearted care home staff wheeling Ward to the window so she can see her family.

At one point, the care home suspended Ward’s window visits, claiming it was unfair on residents who could not be brought to the windows and that it created an extra layer of administration to organise, but Owens fought this and they have been reinstated.

She and her family are being supported by a charity that is fighting for the rights of dementia patients to have family support during the pandemic and taking urgent legal action against the government over its guidance on care home visits.

John’s Campaign claims safety measures set out by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) amount to a blanket ban on family visits to residential care in high-risk areas of the country.

It believes that limiting family visits to dementia and Alzheimer’s patients has contributed to the 79% rise in deaths between March and September recently reported by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It is the largest increase in non-Covid mortalities compared with any other health condition.

Owens, a social worker, said: “Since Covid-19, visiting has quite rightly been halted and then restricted. We understand keeping her alive and well is paramount.

“However, we now feel this needs to be weighed up against her quality of life, emotional distress and damage to her mental health of not seeing family regularly and in a way that meets her individual needs. We are heartbroken that the current guidelines mean only one of us can visit now she has been deemed ‘end of life’ – my mother is the designated visitor – and that this visit is twice a week for 30 minutes.

“Put simply, it is not enough for my grandma. She is used to daily visits to the home, love and affection from us all and seeing her great-grandchildren who are a tonic to her and ‘keep her young’ as she would say. Prior to her being deemed ‘end of life’ none of us were allowed to visit and she spent months with literally no one.

“If she was at home, we would be seeing her, sensibly, with caution and measures in place. But because she is in a care home, her right to a family life is being removed. This I do not agree with.”

Data published last week by Public Health England show care homes are now the setting for the highest number of coronavirus outbreaks, with the most recent numbers showing 397 “acute respiratory infection incidents” – that is, outbreaks of two or more cases – linked to care homes. The second highest number of outbreaks, 334, was recorded in workplace settings.

Owens says the rules are unfair given that outbreaks during lockdowns must have been caused by staff, and says testing visiting relatives would negate the risk of them spreading the disease.

She said: “As you can imagine, this is breaking our hearts. My grandmother is heavily distressed and is now on anti-depressants to help her cope with this heartache. Whilst she does have dementia, she still knows her family and that we are not seeing her as we should. I don’t know when or if I will ever see her again. She may in fact die before I have the chance to see her again. We have no timeline for things progressing. This is extremely painful.

“Care homes should be doing more to promote family contact, and the guidelines should be more compassionate to those who do have extensive and loving families. One 30-minute visit for one family member is simply not enough.

Story continues