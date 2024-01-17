Johnny Williams: Scarlets and Wales centre given six-week ban for dangerous tackle

Johnny Williams has played seven times for Wales

European Challenge Cup: Scarlets v Edinburgh Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Friday, 19 January Kick off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales. Match report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Scarlets' Wales centre Johnny Williams has been given a six-week ban after being sent off last weekend for a dangerous tackle at Clermont.

Williams was shown a 26th-minute red card in their European Challenge Cup defeat after a head collision while attempting to tackle Julien Heriteau.

The 27-year-old Wales centre was initially given a 12-week ban.

His punishment was halved after the "timely acceptance of the charge and apology to Heriteau".

The date of Williams' return will be determined after the committee receives full details of his future playing schedule.

But his ban starts when Scarlets host Edinburgh in the Challenge Cup on Friday, 19 January.

Williams, who was involved in the 2023 World Cup, has not been included in Wales' 2024 Six Nations squad.