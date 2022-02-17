Johnny Weir Says He Cried After Commentating On Drug-Scandalized Russian Skater

Johnny Weir said he cried following his muted commentary of Kamila Valieva’s performance in the women’s figure skating short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Olympians-turned-broadcasters Weir and Tara Lipinski offered an uncharacteristically somber take for NBC on the 15-year-old’s skate on Tuesday amid the controversy surrounding the teen being allowed to compete even after failing a drug test for banned heart medication.

On Wednesday, Weir admitted it had been “a very emotional journey” for the pair “as skaters, as Olympians and as broadcasters.”

“I walked out of calling the short program yesterday and sat outside and cried because it’s such a terrible situation to watch unfold,” he recalled. “For a 15-year-old to have the weight of the world on their shoulders and then to have to condemn everything surrounding her.”

“She is so talented that we, as well as many people, thought that she would be the Olympic gold medalist here,” he added. “And now to have to reevaluate everything you thought about that. It’s just an nightmare.”

