Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill promoted to new UFC Fight Night 201 main event
UFC Fight Night 201 has a new main event.
After Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev was postponed due to a visa issue, the promotion has promoted the original co-headliner between Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill to the top of the bill.
The light heavyweight bout between Walker (18-6 MMA, 4-3 UFC) and Hill (9-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) is now scheduled for five rounds, and takes place Feb. 19 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN.
Hill announced the change of plans Friday on Instagram Live, and subsequently on Twitter.
Class will be starting a lil later this session!!! Sweet Dreams Nation we are in the main event!!!#sweetdreamsera #mainevent #touchemupuniversity #fyp #ufc #feb19th pic.twitter.com/lSLOfzZe4y
— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 11, 2022
Walker (18-6 MMA, 4-3 UFC) seeks to rebound from a loss in his first promotional main event, which came via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 193 in October against former title challenger Thiago Santos.
Hill (9-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) hopes to ride the momentum of a 48-second knockout against Jimmy Crute at UFC on ESPN 31 in December. The win was a bounce-back from a first-round TKO loss to Paul Craig in June in which Hill graphically injured his arm.
The latest UFC Fight Night 201 lineup now includes:
Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill
Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett
Alan Baudot vs. Parker Porter
Jim Miller vs. Nikolas Motta
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Joaquin Buckley
Gabriel Benitez vs. David Onama
Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger
Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl
Diana Belbita vs. Gloria de Paula
Chad Anheliger vs. Jesse Strader
Mario Bautista vs. opponent TBA
Jonathan Pearce vs. opponent TBA
