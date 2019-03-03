Johnny Walker hurts himself celebrating after knocking out Misha Cirkunov at UFC 235

Johnny Walker of Brazil hurt himself celebrating after a knockout of Misha Cirkunov at UFC 235. (Getty Images)

Johnny Walker is known for his crazy post-fight celebrations. Maybe he should avoid doing the worm in the future.

Walker became the sixth fighter in UFC history to start his career with three first-round knockouts after an incredible takedown of Misha Cirkunov at UFC 235 on Saturday with a knee to the face.

And he celebrated accordingly:

Unfortunately, his efforts to do the worm may have led to a dislocated left shoulder.

Johnny Walker says he thinks he dislocated his shoulder while celebrating. It’s like that Tampa Bay kicker from back in the day. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 3, 2019

Walker is a rising star in UFC, having knocked out Khalil Rountree, Justin Ledet and now Cirkunov in under three minutes of total time. The Brazilian actually told MMAJunkie that he hoped Saturday’s fight would last three rounds so that he could show off his arsenal.

“I think Misha can give me a hard fight,” Walker said. “I hope to make three rounds against him because I need to test myself. If we fight three rounds it would be good. People can see my game and be scared.”

For better or for worse, it lasted a matter of seconds, once again. Here’s to hoping he didn’t seriously injure himself so we can see his impressive run continue.

