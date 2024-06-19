Johnny Walker confident he’ll eventually fight for UFC title: ‘My time is coming’

Despite his most recent setback, Johnny Walker is not losing faith on his dream of becoming a UFC champion.

The UFC light heavyweight veteran believes he’s bound to fight for the light heavyweight bout, and on Saturday in Saudi Arabia, he’ll be taking his first step towards that goal. Walker (21-8 MMA, 7-5 UFC) takes on Volkan Oezdemir (19-7 MMA, 7-6 UFC) in the main card of UFC on ABC 6, which goes down at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

“Hopefully it puts me a little more up in the ranks, get one or two more wins, and then hopefully, you know, I’ve always been there talking about the title shot,” Walker told MMA Junkie. “My time is coming, my friend, and I’m going to keep moving forward till I get it.”

The Brazilian last fought in January, when he was knocked out by Magomed Ankalaev in their rematch. The defeat put an end to a three-fight unbeaten streak. Walker is not too concerned about the loss, and thinks it’s part of his path to becoming champion.

“Life is a journey that you have to go through with a brave heart in what you’re doing, learn from your mistakes and come back stronger, and let’s be f*cking going,” Walker said.

As far as the matchup itself, Walker is happy to have gotten Oezdemir. He believes this fight was bound to happen.

“One of the ones that I wanted to fight,” Walker said. “Everything plays out the way God writes it. Everything happens at the right time, and I’m happy with the matchup.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ABC 6.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie