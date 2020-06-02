Johnny Sirpilla Joins Clyra Medical Technologies as Chief Business Development Officer

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc., developer of innovative advanced antimicrobial products, today announced that experienced business executive John A. Sirpilla has expanded his role from Clyra's Advisory Board role to serve as its Chief Business Development Officer.

In his new role at the company, Mr. Sirpilla will work with Clyra's senior executive team on brand expansion and retail channel development, and will work to develop strategic partnerships to help make Clyra products widely available to individuals, businesses, and the healthcare industry.

Mr. Sirpilla is the former President of Camping World Accessory Stores, a 140-store nationwide retail chain serving the RV industry and was promoted in 2012 to Chief Business Development Officer for the parent company, Camping World and Good Sam with annual sales of nearly $4 billion. He is currently the CEO and founder of Encourage LLC (www.encourage33.com), a family office focused on driving change in healthy living, leadership, and child adoption. A long-time resident of Canton Ohio, Mr. Sirpilla also sits on the board of trustees of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Hall of Fame Health, publicly traded LCI, Aultman Health Foundation, and other medical device boards.

Mr. Sirpilla joins the Clyra team as the company launches its FDA registered Clyraguard Personal Protection Spray to help protect personal protective equipment from the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mr. Sirpilla commented, "At Camping World, a portion of my responsibilities involved the oversight of call center operations, buying & merchandising, parts and accessories inventory, distribution center supply chain, store operations, and wholesale distribution. I believe strongly that these experiences will help me propel Clyra to the success it deserves. Clyra's products fit well in my philosophy that inspiring others can lead to a positive impact on the world."

Clyraguard is a spray designed to help prevent cross contamination by the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus, the cause of COVID-19 disease of the personal protective equipment worn by both front-line healthcare workers and consumers. Registered with the FDA as a Class I general purpose disinfectant, Clyraguard features an extremely high antimicrobial efficacy at 99.999% kill rate (complete inactivation), and the recent testing showed it inactivates the COVID-19 coronavirus below the limits of detection of the testing model.

More information about Clyraguard can be seen at the Clyra Medical website: www.clyramedical.com/clyraguard

About Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc.

Clyra Medical Technologies (www.ClyraMedical.com) offers patented and patent pending effective, and safe, advanced antimicrobial products. Clyra has developed an FDA 510(k)-cleared product offering a Wound Irrigation Solution for advanced wound care available to hospitals and physicians in the U.S.

In addition, Clyra offers Clyraguard Personal Protective Spray, an effective, long-lasting disinfectant for personal protective equipment.

Clyra products are designed to offer the highest standards of antimicrobial and antiviral activity that are tissue and skin friendly, non-staining and are effective against biofilms.

