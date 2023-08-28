Johnny Sexton blames referee outburst on failing to cope with missing Champions Cup final

Johnny Sexton expressed regret over his rant at referee Jaco Peyper - Sportsfile via Getty Images/Brendan Moran

Johnny Sexton has expressed regret over his actions towards referee Jaco Peyper in the wake of Leinster’s Champions Cup final defeat earlier this year which led to the Ireland captain being banned for three matches.

Sexton admitted that he lost control of his emotions having not been able to play in the final game of his Leinster career at the Aviva Stadium due to injury, with the 38-year-old fly-half set to retire after the Rugby World Cup.

While he has since recovered from the groin injury sustained during Ireland’s Grand Slam victory in March, Sexton’s suspension has meant that he missed all of Ireland’s warm-up matches against Italy, England and Samoa, denying him a final farewell on the field in Dublin.

Referring back to the Champions Cup final defeat by La Rochelle, and why he verbally abused Peyper and his assistants after coming onto the field after the final whistle, Sexton explained: “I’ve held my hands up since day one. I made a mistake in the heat of the moment.

“I was obviously very emotional on the day not being part of what I had mapped out from the start of the year as playing my last game for Leinster in the Aviva, winning a European cup.

“It’s what I dreamt of and then obviously to miss that, there’s a lot of emotion that goes with it and in that split second I went on to console my team-mates, I made a remark and I regretted it instantly.

“You make mistakes, you say sorry and hold your hands up and that’s what I’ve done.”

Sexton has been named as Ireland’s captain for the tournament as expected, with Iain Henderson and James Ryan having led the side during the warm-ups while Sexton was suspended.

“[It means] a huge amount,” he said. “If someone told me four years ago I’d be back here as captain, I would have taken it 100 per cent.

“There’s been a lot put into this team by the management over the last four years and to get their vote of confidence four years ago to do it with this as the end goal, it’s been huge.

“I’m very proud for myself, my family and just for the group that we have. It’s a very privileged position to be in with such a good group.”

