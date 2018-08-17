Johnny Sauter wins at Bristol, enters Truck playoffs as No. 1 seed

Jim Utter
motorsport.com

Sauter passed John Hunter Nemechek with four of 200 laps remaining and held on to win Thursday night’s UNOH 200 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

The win is his series-leading fifth of the year, 22nd of his career and first at Bristol. Sauter will enter the 2018 playoffs next weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park as the No. 1 seed.

“I’m so proud of this team,” said Sauter. “I knew we had a great truck today. What a way to cap off the regular season with a win. I had to race really hard with (Stewart Friesen) there for a while which was exciting.

“I’ve never won at Bristol before so I was pumped. I’m so lucky I got this group of guys. We won at Bristol, this is the ultimate. For a short track guy, I consider myself a short track guy, to get a win at a place like this is so special.

“I’m just pumped and can’t wait to start our championship run.”

Friesen ended up second, Nemechek third, Parker Kligerman fourth and Todd Gilliland completed the top-five.

Also qualifying for the Truck series playoffs are Brett Moffitt, Noah Gragson, Ben Rhodes, Justin Haley, Friesen, Grant Enfinger and Matt Crafton.

Stage 2

Nemechek ran out to a more than seven-second lead to cruise to the Stage 2 victory over Sauter. Just as he took the checkered flag, Myatt Snider wrecked entering Turn 1 after making contact with Gragson.

Moffitt finished third, Friesen was fourth and Christopher Bell completed the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, Nemechek and Dalton Sargeant elected not to pit and restarted the second stage on Lap 67 in the first and second positions, respectively. They were followed by Sauter, Moffitt and Bell.

On the restart, Jesse Little and Gilliland made contact exiting Turn 4 to bring out a caution. Gilliland was held a lap by NASCAR for pitting outside his box during pit stops.

On the restart on Lap 74, Nemechek remained in the lead followed by Moffitt and Kligerman.

With 25 laps remaining in Stage 2, Nemechek had moved out to a 2.7-second lead over Moffitt. Kligerman remained in third, followed by Sauter and Friesen.

With 15 laps left in the stage, Sauter moved into the third position. Two laps later he moved into the runner-up position, more than six seconds behind Nemechek.

Stage 1

Nemechek easily held off Sauter to take the Stage 1 victory.

Enfinger finished third, Bell was fourth and Rhodes completed the top-five.

Bell, who started on the pole, took early command of the race and had already moved out to almost a one second lead 10 laps into the event.

Scott Lagasse Jr. went around on Lap 13 on the frontstretch which brought out the first caution of the race. On the restart on Lap 20, Bell led the way followed by Nemechek and Rhodes.

Cory Roper spun on the exit of Turn 2 to bring out a caution on Lap 26. On the restart on Lap 32, Bell remained out front followed by Nemechek and Enfinger.

Nemechek powered around Bell on the outside exiting Turn 4 on the restart lap to take the lead for the first time in the race.

With 20 laps left in the stage, Nemechek held a small advantage over Enfinger as Sauter moved into third.

With 10 laps to go, Nemechek opened up a more than 1½-second lead over Sauter.

Drivers Jordan Anderson and Austin Wayne Self both had to start the race from the rear of the field for making approved adjustments to their respective trucks following qualifying.

1

21

 Johnny Sauter 

Chevrolet

200

 

58

2

52

 Stewart Friesen 

Chevrolet

200

0.236

 

3

8

 John Hunter Nemechek 

Chevrolet

200

2.088

104

4

75

 Parker Kligerman 

Chevrolet

200

9.036

 

5

4

 Todd Gilliland 

Toyota

200

10.206

 

6

24

 Justin Haley 

Chevrolet

200

10.630

 

7

41

 Ben Rhodes 

Ford

200

10.782

 

8

88

 Matt Crafton 

Ford

200

10.930

 

9

18

 Noah Gragson 

Toyota

200

11.877

7

10

98

 Grant Enfinger 

Ford

200

14.434

 

11

25

 Dalton Sargeant 

Chevrolet

200

15.747

 

12

38

 Ross Chastain 

Chevrolet

199

1 lap

 

13

22

 Austin Wayne Self 

Chevrolet

199

1 lap

 

14

20

 Tanner Thorson 

Chevrolet

198

2 laps

 

15

54

Riley Herbst 

Toyota

198

2 laps

 

16

9

Codie Rohrbaugh 

Chevrolet

198

2 laps

 

17

15

Stefan Parsons 

Chevrolet

198

2 laps

 

18

16

 Brett Moffitt 

Toyota

198

2 laps

 

19

2

 Cody Coughlin 

Chevrolet

198

2 laps

 

20

68

Clay Greenfield 

Chevrolet

197

3 laps

 

21

02

 Austin Hill 

Chevrolet

197

3 laps

 

22

3

 Jordan Anderson 

Chevrolet

197

3 laps

 

23

49

Wendell Chavous 

Chevrolet

196

4 laps

 

24

45

 Justin Fontaine 

Chevrolet

196

4 laps

 

25

04

Cory Roper 

Ford

195

5 laps

 

26

97

Jesse Little 

Ford

194

6 laps

 

27

7

 Korbin Forrister 

Toyota

188

12 laps

 

28

51

 Christopher Bell 

Toyota

184

16 laps

31

29

13

 Myatt Snider 

Ford

161

39 laps

 

30

42

Chad Finley 

Chevrolet

61

139 laps

 

31

30

 Harrison Rhodes 

Toyota

24

176 laps

 

32

83

Bayley Currey 

Chevrolet

13

187 laps

 

