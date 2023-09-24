Johnny Russell scores early, gets red-carded and Sporting KC still beats Houston Dynamo

Sporting Kansas City’s effort and energy was criticized after a midweek loss to Nashville.

But Sporting KC responded with fire against a red-hot Houston team on Saturday night at Children’s Mercy Park, battling a man down for 68 minutes through a 2-1 victory that keeps them in the race for a playoff spot.

Sporting KC’s record today is 10-13-8, with 38 points. That had them just one point off the Major League Soccer playoff line as of late Saturday night.

Sporting KC got on the scoreboard first against Houston. Captain Johhny Russell converted a penalty kick awarded by official Chris Penso after video review at the monitor. Penso determined Erik Thommy’s rocket of a shot had deflected off the outstretched arm of a Dynamo defender inside the penalty area.

Russell shot to the goalkeeper’s left was good for his fifth goal of the season and an early 1-0 Sporting KC lead.

But VAR giveth, and VAR taketh away.

Russell made a challenge to the ball on Houston attacker Nelson Quiñones in the 39th minute. No foul was called live by Penso or the assistant referee, but Quiñones stayed on the ground a while. VAR Daniel Radford hailed Penso to the monitor for a video review, and Penso returned to give Russell a straight red card.

Following a lengthy delay for multiple video reviews and a massive collision between three players, 12 minutes of stoppage time was added to the end of the first half. And Sporting’s Willy Agada used that time to mop up a loose ball and stick it back to make it 2-0 ... for a couple of minutes, anyway.

Before the sides exited for the locker rooms, the Dynamo got one back via defender Teenage Hadebe off set-piece service from Hector Herrera.

And that’s the way it stayed, with Sporting KC winning by a goal.

Sporting KC will travel east on I-70 next Saturday for the final match of their inaugural rivalry series with MLS newcomer St. Louis. That match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.