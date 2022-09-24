Johnny Russell named Sporting Kansas City MVP, others honored during team award night

Sporting KC captain Johnny Russell took home the team’s MVP award for the 2022 season during Sporting KC’s team award night held at Children’s Mercy Park on Friday night.

During the awards night, five awards were handed out as a result of voting by both Sporting KC players and fans. Four other awards were selected by the clubs in various categories.

Russell has 10 goals and two assists in all competitions in 2022. Since signing with Sporting KC in the winter of 2018, Russell has scored 48 goals and 32 assists in the MLS play for 80 total goal contributions, the third most among all MLS players during that time frame.

Russell was one of the Neal and Jeanne Patterson Humanitarians of the Year, sharing the award with Khiry Shelton.

Russell took home his share of the many community-building events he’s participated in and hosted, including his own Pro Player Camp on September 5th, the day after playing on the road in Los Angeles. Russell has also become very involved with the Victory Project, welcoming their weekly honorees both at the training facility during the week.

Shelton received his share of the award for the second time in his Sporting KC career, after earning it in 2020. Shelton works closely with Shadow Buddies, helping supply dolls for children receiving treatment at Children’s Mercy Hospital. Shelton mentors a child through Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City and works closely with Black Players for Change, a coalition of MLS players addressing systemic racism and seeking to attain equality in both health and economics.

Daniel Salloi took home Offensive Player of the Year. His 13-goal contributions in all competitions leads the team in 2022. Salloi (7) is just one goal behind Russell (8) for the regular season golden boot.

Tied with Salloi at seven goals this season is co-newcomer of the year, Willy Agada. Agada and Erik Thommy shared the newcomer of the year award.

The two have combined for 10 goals scored, and have a total of 13 goal contributions between them since their debuts on 23 July. Agada’s nine goal involvements rank third among all MLS summer signings behind “big name” signings such as Cucho Hernandez in Columbus, and Federico Bernardeschi in Toronto.

Thommy has created 18 chances, the most on the team since his arrival. Thommy’s addition to the midfield has helped link the Sporting possession from deep as he is in the 99th percentile in MLS for progressive passes received per match. He is second in MLS since his arrival for successful dribble percentage (85.7).

Andreu Fontas was named defensive player of the year after leading the team in clearances (93), passes, and touches.

Roger Espinoza’s long-range strike in Montreal in Sporting KC’s 2-1 win in Montreal on July 9 took home the goal of the year award.

FROM DISTANCE.



Espinoza makes it even! pic.twitter.com/naY5UZ5MIa — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 10, 2022

In other awards, Jahon Rad was named Sporting KC II player of the year, and Alex Umana was named the academy player of the year. Sporting Springfield was named the Club Network Member of the Year.

Sporting KC returns to action on Sunday, October 2, when it hosts the Seattle Sounders for the final home match of 2022.