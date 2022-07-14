Johnny Russell’s 2nd-half goal atones for 1st-half own-goal as Sporting KC plays to tie

Sporting Kansas City came from behind on the road to earn a 1-1 draw against Minnesota United on Wednesday night in St. Paul, Minn.

Johnny Russell’s second-half goal salvaged the point for Sporting KC after a first-half own-goal was credited to stand-in Kansas City goalkeeper John Pulskamp.

The self-inflicted wound put Sporting (5-11-5) in a hole late in the first half: In the 43rd minute, KC’s Andreu Fontas failed to clear Kemar Lawrence’s attempt to keep the ball in, duffing it off the outstretched hands of Pulskamp and into the net.

After that, Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes’ team desperately needed something big from Russell, who had been in a scoring slump — entering Wednesday’s game, Russell hadn’t scored from the run of play since late May.

The veteran captain stepped up in the 63rd minute, making a give-and-go with Kayden Pierre and dribbling past multiple Minnesota defenders before curling a shot into the bottom-right corner.

Pulskamp, who started because of a shoulder injury to Tim Melia, made three crucial stops late in the game.

On one, he didn’t know the offside flag was up due to how quickly the play developed. The other two came in quick succession — after a diving stop kept a header from going in, and via a reactionary save of an oddly deflected corner kick.

Sporting KC heads out on the road again this weekend, taking on Real Salt Lake Sunday at 8:30 pm Central Time.

