Johnny McNicholl to make Wales debut in Six Nations opener against Italy as Louis Rees-Zammit misses out

Johnny McNicholl will make his Test debut for Wales in their Six Nations opener against Italy after being selected ahead of teenage sensation Louis Rees-Zammit.

The New Zealand-born Scarlets wing made his first appearance for Wales in the non-cap victory over the Barbarians last November, having qualified for the national team on residential grounds, and head coach Wayne Pivac has given the 29-year-old the nod ahead of 18-year-old Gloucester back Rees-Zammit, who misses out on the matchday squad.

“It is great for Johnny McNicholl to get his first cap, I thought he played really well against the Barbarians so it is a great opportunity for him this weekend,” said Pivac.

McNicholl is one of two uncapped players named by Pivac in the matchday 23, with Saracens centre Nick Tompkins named on the bench after switching allegiance from England to Wales via his Wrexham-born grandmother, while there is a welcome return to international rugby for No 8 Taulupe Faletau after a near two-year absence through injury.

Twenty-nine-old Faletau is joined in the back-row by Aaron Wainwright and Justin Tipuric who continue from the Rugby World Cup, with news revealed on Thursday that influential forward Josh Navidi will miss the first three round of the championship at the very least due to a hamstring injury.

“Nick (Tompkins) has trained really well and has impressed and we are looking forward to seeing him at some stage during the game,” Pivac added. “We’ve had a couple of injuries, Josh Navidi picked up a hamstring injury so he is out for a few weeks, while Liam Williams, Owen Watkin, Gareth Davies and Elliot Dee weren’t quite ready to be available for selection.

“The whole team has a great vibe and we are looking forward to getting out there in front of our home supporters on Saturday.”

Pivac’s two other big calls come in the backs, where George North is as expected moved from the wing to outside centre to cover for the injured Jonathan Davies, which allows McNicholl to come into a back-three that is otherwise unchanged from the one that featured in the World Cup third-place play-off against New Zealand, with Josh Adams and Leigh Halfpenny both retained in the absence of the injured Liam Williams.

“George has had a number of games in the midfield for Wales and more recently for the Ospreys and he has been running there in training,” Pivac said. “We have been impressed with him there and he is excited by the opportunity.”

Taulupe Faletau returns for the first time in nearly two years (Getty)

North is joined in the centre by Hadleigh Parkes, while Dan Biggar is partnered at half-back by Tomos Williams, who beats the returning Rhys Webb to the starting jersey as the Ospreys-bound Toulon scrum-half makes his return to international rugby for the first time since December 2017.

With Tomas Francis ruled out with injury, Dillon Lewis starts at tighthead prop alongside Wyn Jones and Ken Owens, while Alun Wyn Jones captains the side in what is his 135th appearance for Wales and 144th international cap in total, with Jake Ball joining him in the second row.

Front-row replacement Ryan Elias, Rob Evans and Leon Brown are joined by the fit-again Cory Hill who was forced to fly home from the World Cup, while Ross Moriarty and Jarrod Evans make up the bench alongside Webb and Tomkins.

Interim Italy coach Franco Smith has named uncapped lock Niccolo Cannone in his starting line-up to face Wales while wing Leonardo Sarto earns a recall. Cannone, a 21-year-old former junior international who switched from prop to lock early in his career, will play alongside 117-cap veteran Alessandro Zanni in the second row.

Props Giosue Zilocchi and Andrea Lovotti both start in the front row with new captain Luca Bigi at hooker as Italy chase their first victory in Cardiff. Bigi takes over the leadership of the side from stalwart Sergio Parisse, who despite ending his 17-year career with Italy at the World Cup in Japan will return for their two home games this championship against Scotland and England.

Braam Steyn will start at number eight, with Sebastian Negri and Jake Polledri either side of him in the back row.

Italy's half-back pairing contains Tommaso Allan and Callum Braley while centres Luca Morisi and Carlo Canna join forces in the midfield.

Sarto, meanwhile, will play his first test since November 2017, lining up alongside fellow wing Mattia Bellini and fullback Matteo Minozzi.

"We have worked a lot these days, on and off the pitch, in full synergy with all the staff and players," South African coach Smith said. "We know our potential and what we can give. I have faith in the team and can't wait to see them on the pitch against Wales."

Italy have won just two of their previous 27 tests against Wales, with their last success in 2007.​

Teams

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny McNicholl, George North, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Dillon Lewis; Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones; Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Rob Evans, Leon Brown, Cory Hill, Ross Moriarty, Rhys Webb, Jarrod Evans, Nick Tompkins.​

Italy: Matteo Minozzi; Leonardo Sarto, Luca Morisi, Carlo Canna, Mattia Bellini; Tommaso Allan, Callum Braley; Andrea Lovotti, Luca Bigi, Giosue Zilocchi; Alessandro Zanni, Niccolo Cannone; Jake Polledri, Sebastian Negri, Braam Steyn.

Replacements: Federico Zani, Danilo Fischetti, Marco Riccioni, Dean Budd, Marco Lazzaroni, Giovanni Licata, Guglielmo Palazzani, Jayden Hayward.