Johnny Manziel's Girlfriend Speaks Out After Domestic Violence Claims Surface: 'It Isn't As It Seems'

Manziel's girlfriend Kenzie Werner said that a since-deleted post showing disturbing images of injuries to her face and body were from someone who had hacked her Instagram account

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images; Kenzie Werner/Instagram

Johnny Manziel's girlfriend said her Instagram was hacked after disturbing images claiming domestic violence from the former NFL quarterback went up on her account.

The 30-year-old quarterback's girlfriend, model Kenzie Werner, told her Instagram followers she "was hacked last night" and to "please disregard what was posted" on Wednesday.

"It isn't as it seems," she added.

According to TMZ, four photos of Werner with injuries to her face and body went up on the 25-year-old model's account Wednesday. The outlet reported that the text on the Instagram story with the photos stated, "this is from johnny manziel."

The reported post was only on Werner's page for a few minutes, according to TMZ, and showed multiple wounds on Werner, including bruising on her chest and blood on her face.

Kenzie Werner/Instagram

Werner's representative Tyler Terry told the outlet that the photos were "not related" to the football player and said Manziel has "never" abused Werner.

Terry told TMZ that Werner, who works in hospitality, sustained her injuries during an accident at work when a three-liter bottle of champagne fell on her. Her Instagram profile includes a link to Bottled Blonde, a pizzeria, beer garden and nightlife spot in Houston.

PEOPLE did not hear back from Werner or Manziel's representatives after requests for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple went Instagram official in April 2022 with a post on Manziel's account. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback currently plays for the Zappers in the Fan Controlled Football League.

Story continues

Related:Former NFL Quarterback Johnny Manziel Admits His Football Career Is Probably 'in the Past'

David Richard/AP

Manziel has previously been accused of domestic violence. In 2016, the Heisman Trophy winner reached an agreement with prosecutors to dismiss a misdemeanor domestic violence charge after his ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley accused him of hitting her so severely that she lost hearing in her left ear.

Related:Johnny Manziel Admits He Made 'Decent Living' Selling Autograph While in College Despite Rules

Weeks before the alleged incident with Crowley, a Texas bartender sued Manziel on claims of assault and battery and emotional distress.

According to a police report obtained by PEOPLE, bartender Eric Newton claimed that Manziel punched him in the face and broke his nose during a 2016 altercation. Additional information about the case has not been made available.

Manziel played briefly in the NFL with the Browns, but was released in 2016 amid the domestic violence allegations from Crowley.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.