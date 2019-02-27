Johnny Manziel Released by Montreal Alouettes After Violating Conditions of Agreement With CFL

The Montreal Alouettes have released quarterback Johnny Manziel after the Canadian Football League directed the team to do so.

On Wednesday, the league announced that Manziel violated the agreement that made him eligible to play, and the CFL told teams it would not issue the quarterback a contract if another franchise attempts to sign him.

"We are disappointed by this turn of events. Johnny was provided a great deal of support by our organization, in collaboration with the CFL, but he has been unable to abide by the terms of his agreement," Alouettes general manager Kavis Reed said in a statement. "We worked with the league and presented alternatives to Johnny, who was unwilling to proceed."

The conditions of Manziel’s agreement with the CFL were not made public.

Manziel said on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon that he will look for chances to play football again in the U.S.

"I want to thank Coach Sherman, my teammates, and the CFL fans," he said. "My time there reestablished my love for the game of football and the work that goes into it. I look forward to exploring new options within the United States."

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed Manziel in May 2018. Prior to that, the league went through a lengthy process to determine Manziel's eligbility, and CFL commissioner Randy Ambroise later approved Manziel's contract with the league.

Manziel backed up QB Jeremiah Masoli for Hamilton before being traded to Montreal in July. The former Heisman Trophy winner started eight games for the Alouettes, finishing the year with 1,290 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Before the CFL, Manziel spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and ’15. However, inconsistent play and a string of off field issues, including a domestic assault charge against him that was later dismissed, lead to the Browns cutting Manziel in 2016.

During his two seasons in the NFL, Manziel appeared in 14 games. He threw 1,675 yards for seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.