Johnny Manziel practising with Montreal Alouettes starting offence

MONTREAL — Quarterback Johnny Manziel will return to his starting role with the Montreal Alouettes.

After Manziel practised with the Alouettes' first-team offence Monday, Montreal coach Mike Sherman confirmed the former Heisman Trophy winner will start Friday in Winnipeg against the Blue Bombers.

Antonio Pipkin started Montreal's last four contests, including last Friday's 32-14 loss to visiting B.C., where he finished 11-of-22 passing for 95 yards with four interceptions.

Manziel was in uniform Friday night, but didn't play.

On Thursday, the former Heisman Trophy winner questioned publicly why he wasn't starting for the Als, saying he'd been healthy and available to play for the previous two weeks.

Manziel suffered a concussion in his second start for Montreal, a 24-17 loss to Ottawa on Aug. 11 and had missed the first three days of practice last week with the flu.

Pipkin had led Montreal to consecutive victories before the loss against the Lions.

The Canadian Press