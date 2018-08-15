Johnny Manziel misses second straight practice with Alouettes

Where in the world is Johnny Manziel?

The Montreal Alouettes quarterback was a no-show for practice Wednesday, marking the second straight day he was absent for workouts.

According to TSN , Alouettes coach Mike Sherman told reporters Tuesday that Manziel was not in attendance because of "a previously diagnosed medical condition that required blood work."

There was concern after Manziel took a hard hit in Saturday's loss to the Ottawa Redblacks, though he wasn't diagnosed with a concussion and is expected to play again Saturday against the Edmonton Eskimos.

Manziel, who was traded from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to the Alouettes last month, was disastrous in his debut with Montreal against his former team on Aug. 3 as he threw four first-half picks before being benched. However, he showed improvement last week when he finished 16-of-26 for 168 yards with no interceptions while adding 36 rushing yards on three carries.

The Alouettes are scheduled to visit the Eskimos at 8 p.m. ET Saturday.