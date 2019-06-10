Johnny Manziel's attempted name change to 'John' didn't even last a week

Johnny Manziel, who briefly tried to get people to call him John instead, is still trying to get back on the field after the AAF failed earlier this year. (Wesley Hitt/AAF/Getty Images)

Shortly after the Alliance of American Football collapsed in April, and Johnny Manziel was once again out of a job, the former Heisman Trophy winner announced he was making a change.

He wanted to be called John.

That change didn’t last a week.

“Everywhere that I went for the next four or five days, people would come up to me and apologize to me for calling me Johnny,” Manziel said Monday on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

“And it took me about four or five days for it to get really, really old being called John.

“I transitioned back very, very quickly ... Johnny fits me a lot better than John did for sure, especially when I was out hearing it.”

According to Paul Pabst of “The Dan Patrick Show,” it was a publicity stunt the whole time.

This was a goof the entire time. He called into the show in April and I brought it up to him right before he went on air. The reaction was fun. https://t.co/WfxKDCfhed — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) June 10, 2019

So whether Manziel was trying to turn a chapter in his life, just having fun or simply looking for attention, it doesn’t matter — he’s back to being Johnny Football again.

The 26-year-old is still trying to get back on the field, too, and has expressed interest in playing for an XFL team in either Dallas or Houston when that league launches in 2020. The former Heisman Trophy winner hasn’t played since his brief stint in the failed Alliance of American Football earlier this year, which came after his unusual exit from the Canadian Football League.

Though he still enjoyed his time in the AAF, Manziel said he misses being out on the field — and is willing to put in the work to make sure he’s ready to go if and when he gets another opportunity to do so.

“I just miss getting the chance to compete,” Manziel said on The Dan Patrick Show. “If you don’t stay on it every single day and create a schedule for yourself that’s similar to a workday whenever you’re not on a team and whenever you don’t have a schedule being part of a team, you can slip a little bit here and there.

“I think that’s the biggest part for me is making sure I keep myself busy and trying to add whatever competitive balance, whatever competitive edge I can still get without being in the NFL.”

