What Johnny Manziel can bring to the CFL

After almost tqo years away from the spotlight, it looks like Johnny Manziel is making a comeback in the CFL. (AP)

After rendering Johnny Manziel ineligible to play in the CFL this season in September, the league has decided it will allow him to play in 2018.

Manziel’s rights belong to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who seem likely to sign him coming off a 6-12 season where they got inconsistent play from the quarterback duo of Zach Collaros and Jeremiah Masoli. It’s apparent that “Johnny Football” would bring a dose of starpower to The Hammer, but what does he have to offer on the field?

The short answer is that no one knows for certain. Manziel last played in a professional football game exactly two years and a day ago. It’s tough to speculate about his physical condition and how long it might take to shake off the rust.

Beyond his conditioning, it’s hard to say if he’s matured enough to be a functional professional and the kind of leader a winning quarterback has to be. With a list of transgressions ranging from the innocuous-but-unadvised over-the-top partying, to ultimately-dismissed domestic abuse charges in his past, who knows if he’ll keep his life on the straight and narrow.

It is possible, however, to make some educated guesses about what the 25-year-old has to offer on the field based on what he did for the Cleveland Browns. This is what Manziel can bring to the CFL:

Creativity

What Manziel is known for as a quarterback more than anything else is the way he’s able to improvise and turn collapsing plays into positive gains. The former Brown has drawn a number of comparisons to Russell Wilson, and although he’s far from Wilson’s level, the stylistic similarities are there.

Take this touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks for example. Manziel escapes pressure and then looks like he’s going to run before firing a pass across the field to his open tight end.