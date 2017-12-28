What Johnny Manziel can bring to the CFL
After rendering Johnny Manziel ineligible to play in the CFL this season in September, the league has decided it will allow him to play in 2018.
Statement from the #CFL on the status of QB Johnny Manziel.
Full Details: https://t.co/r82bTauU7N pic.twitter.com/m1FpoUpIq8
— CFL (@CFL) December 28, 2017
Manziel’s rights belong to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who seem likely to sign him coming off a 6-12 season where they got inconsistent play from the quarterback duo of Zach Collaros and Jeremiah Masoli. It’s apparent that “Johnny Football” would bring a dose of starpower to The Hammer, but what does he have to offer on the field?
The short answer is that no one knows for certain. Manziel last played in a professional football game exactly two years and a day ago. It’s tough to speculate about his physical condition and how long it might take to shake off the rust.
Beyond his conditioning, it’s hard to say if he’s matured enough to be a functional professional and the kind of leader a winning quarterback has to be. With a list of transgressions ranging from the innocuous-but-unadvised over-the-top partying, to ultimately-dismissed domestic abuse charges in his past, who knows if he’ll keep his life on the straight and narrow.
It is possible, however, to make some educated guesses about what the 25-year-old has to offer on the field based on what he did for the Cleveland Browns. This is what Manziel can bring to the CFL:
Creativity
What Manziel is known for as a quarterback more than anything else is the way he’s able to improvise and turn collapsing plays into positive gains. The former Brown has drawn a number of comparisons to Russell Wilson, and although he’s far from Wilson’s level, the stylistic similarities are there.
Take this touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks for example. Manziel escapes pressure and then looks like he’s going to run before firing a pass across the field to his open tight end.
There aren’t a lot of guys who make that touchdown happen. On a wider field with more eligible receivers, it’s not hard to imagine Manziel’s brand of fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants playmaking being effective.
It doesn’t come with it’s drawbacks though, like …
Recklessness
There’s a reason Manziel was a more “exciting talent” than “successful quarterback” in the NFL. In his abbreviated career, he produced almost twice as many turnovers (14) as total touchdowns (8). Not all of them were his fault – he wasn’t given the best receiving core or offensive line to work with – but some of them most certainly were.
When he’s on the move Manziel tries a variety of high-risk and off-balance throws. Often they succeed, but sometimes they fail spectacularly – like this interception against San Francisco.
If Manziel is going to be a successful CFL quarterback he’ll need to be more selective with his gambles.
Rushing Ability
Manziel doesn’t just use his legs to evade defenders, he also makes positive yardage on the ground. In six starts in 2015, he managed 223 rushing yards – a 37.2 yards per game pace that ranked third among quarterbacks that season. In his final NFL game he put up a massive 108 rushing yards, teasing his potential as a runner.
Although the former Texas A&M standout is known for running at the tail end of broken plays, he also has the athleticism to produce on designed runs as well. The longest run of his career came on such a play.
In a league where athletic quarterbacks are prized, Manziel ability to pick up chunks of yardage would certainly be appreciated by the Tiger-Cats.
Inaccuracy
Manziel’s greatest on-field vulnerability is inconsistent accuracy. The former Brown owns a 57.0 percent completion rate in his brief NFL career. That’s not Tim Tebow territory, but it’s certainly not good.
In three-down football the cost of an incompletion is significantly higher, and Manziel’s inefficiency could certainly be a problem. Unlike the Browns who’d invested a first-round pick in him, the Tiger-Cats would have no reason not to cut him quickly if he proved too erratic for their tastes.
If Manziel had made the leap to the CFL immediately after his 2015 season he would have still been more of an intriguing collection of tools than a known quantity. With two years out of football he’s even more unpredictable.
Right now it’s far too early to determine if “Johnny Football” has what it takes to make it in the CFL. He certainly has what it takes to be worth a look, though.