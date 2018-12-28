Johnny Gaudreau beats the Jets singlehandedly, is very good

Johnny Gaudreau torched the Jets with a hat trick, including a couple of beauties, on Thursday night. (Getty)

Johnny Gaudreau’s ability to take over a game on his own and singlehandedly punish an opponent’s net was on full display on Thursday.

Gaudreau, or Hockey (whichever last name you prefer), was money in the Flames’ first post-Christmas contest, notching a hat trick with his 17th, 18th and 19th tallies of the season — including a couple gems as Calgary’s top unit of Gaudreau, Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm was sizzling against the Jets on Thursday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Yawney Hawkey is both a play-starter and a finisher, as this tally sums up just how elite he is in both areas.





The vision on the back pass, the quick return feed from Lindholm, the bury — all in a night’s work for arguably the NHL’s best top line.

JG, as he does, took a beating in this one too, especially on the empty-net finisher, as he absorbed a huge whack from much-bigger-man-than-him Dustin Byfuglien before putting the game away for Calgary. Despite his night ending after the slash, he made it clear in his postgame scrum that he was “fine” and it doesn’t appear he’ll miss any time.

That’s big time news for Calgary, who are in a dog fight at the top of the Pacific Division and need every ounce of Gaudreau’s skillset feeding their offensive engine every single night.

Story continues

The 25-year-old has registered at least a point in 10 of his last 15 games, posting 11 goals and 23 points over that span.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports:

