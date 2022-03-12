Johnny Eblen revels in new nickname ahead of possible top contender fight at Bellator 276

ST. LOUIS – Johnny Eblen is bringing an official new nickname to fight week: “The Human Cheat Code.”

Eblen got the nickname from American Top Team coach Muhammad “King Mo” Lawal, and it stuck during an in-cage interview after his most recent fight. Now Eblen (10-0 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) is making it official for his Bellator 276 fight against John Salter (18-5 MMA, 8-2 BMMA), which could put him in line for a middleweight title shot with a win.

Eblen spoke to MMA Junkie and other media members at Thursday’s Bellator 276 media day in St. Louis. Eblen talked about his new nickname, his fight against Salter and the stakes, fighting not far from where he wrestled collegiately at the University of Missouri and more.

Check out the portions of Eblen’s interview in the video above.

Bellator 276 takes place Saturday at Family Arena in St. Charles, Mo. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

