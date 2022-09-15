Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard will be the subject of a new movie

Well, that didn't take long.

Johnny Depp's highly-publicized defamation trial against Amber Heard is being adapted into a film.

Mark Hapka (Parallels) and Megan Davis (Alone in the Dark) will star in the Tubi original Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, which does not currently have a release date. Sara Lohman (Secrets in the Woods) has signed on to direct the film with a script by Guy Nicolucci (The Daily Show).

The film will also star Melissa Marty (Station 19) as Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mary Carrig (Law & Order True Crime) as Heard's lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft. Brittany Clemons, Angie Day, Marianne C. Wunch, Hannah Pillemer, and Fernando Szew will serve as executive producers, with Autumn Federici and Kristifor Cvijetic also producing.

Amber Heard; Johnny Depp

EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images; STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in court during their defamation trial

"Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial has 'Hot Take' in the title for a reason," Adam Lewinson, Tubi's chief content officer, said in a statement. "With our partners at MarVista, this Tubi Original was fast-tracked into production to capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched play out in the headlines over the summer."

Back in June, a seven-person jury concluded that Heard intentionally and maliciously defamed Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed identifying herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages (the judge later reduced the punitive damages to Virginia's statutory cap of $350,000). Heard earned a small countersuit victory of $2 million in compensatory damages.

Mark Hapka, Megan Davis

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images; Ari Perilstein/Getty Images Mark Hapka and Megan Davis

Heard's team filed to appeal the verdict in July after a motion for a mistrial was denied. "We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment," a spokesperson for Heard said. "We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice."

Since then, the actress has hired new legal counsel. "When it comes to protecting the fundamental right of Freedom of Speech, we look at the jury's decision — to paraphrase a famous quote — not 'as the beginning of the end, but merely the end of the beginning,'" a spokesperson for the actress said. "A different court warrants different representation, particularly as so much new evidence is now coming to light."

Reps for Heard and Depp did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment on the Tubi film.

