Johnny Depp to Voice Lead in New Animated Series ‘Puffins’ From Iervolino Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article.

Johnny Depp is set to voice the character Johnny Puff in a new animated series titled “Puffins” from Italy’s Iervolino Entertainment, the company founded by producer Andrea Iervolino, who co-owns it with Monika Bacardi.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Puffins” will be a mobile-first, short-form toon series consisting of 250 five-minute episodes that follow the adventures of a group of cute birds, who are the servants of the wily walrus Otto. It “will promote positive messaging,” by weaving in “themes such as gender and race equality and environmental protection,” Iervolino Entertainment said in a statement.

More from Variety

Depp and Iervolino recently collaborated on the Ciro Guerra-directed film “Waiting for the Barbarians,” starring Depp, Mark Rylance and Robert Pattinson, which will be released digitally in the U.S. by Samuel Goldwyn Films after plans for its theatrical release were disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re so happy to reunite with Johnny for a second project,” Andrea Iervolino said in a statement. “Experiencing a new and avant-garde project like this short series, alongside Johnny, has given me even more conviction to champion experimental genre and format fusions,” he noted. “I am beyond grateful that Johnny has shown belief in the project … sharing his thoughtful artistic ideas that are providing real added value to the Puffins universe.”

“Puffins” will be produced between the Iervolino Entertainment Studios in Rome and Iervolino Studios in Serbia, where the company recently pacted with local company Archangel Digital Studios.

Story continues

Iervolino Entertainment is wholly owned and operated by Italian producer Iervolino and Monika Gomez del Campo Bacardi, Lady of Bayfield Hall, better known as Monika Bacardi.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.