Johnny Depp took drugs with my dad at our engagement party, Amber Heard says in testimony

US actress Amber Heard reacts as she testifies during a defamation case against her by ex-husband (REUTERS)

Johnny Depp “disappeared” from his own engagement party to take drugs with Amber Heard’s father while she was left to entertain their guests, the actress told her libel trial.

The Aquaman star, 36, says she was verbally, physically and sexually abused during her four-year relationship with Depp, 58, claiming he would fly into a rage when drunk and high on drugs.

In her second day of evidence, Heard said Depp and her drug-addicted father, David Heard, were both hooked on the same substance at the time of the engagement party.

US actor Johnny Depp leaves for a recess at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax (REUTERS)

“We walk in together, we took some pictures and said a few hellos and then Johnny disappeared upstairs,” she told the Fairfax County court.

“He disappeared upstairs almost the entire party, I would say.

“He came down at the end when we were leaving and he came down once because he was, at the time, sharing drugs with my dad.”

When Depp’s lawyer objected to the evidence, Heard insisted she knew the star and her father were taking drugs because “I was there, I watched it”.

“My dad at the time was addicted to the same thing Johnny was,” she continued, saying Mr Heard and security guards went out for more drugs during the party.

“Shortly after that I tried to get Johnny to come downstairs and he just snapped at me, just verbally told me to ‘shut the f**k up’,” she said. “I went downstairs and entertained guests and smiled and took pictures and put on a face, you know, went about my evening.”

Heard broke down in tears on the witness stand as she graphically described alleged sexual abuse and violence from the Pirates of the Caribbean star during a stay in Australia in 2015.

She says Depp pelted her with bottles and cans, threated to “carve up my face” and she alleges a traumatic sexual assault with a bottle after a drink and drugs binge.

And Heard – who alleges repeated bouts of verbal abuse and violent attacks - told jurors how she had fought with Depp over his parenting style, including his decision to let an unnamed musician who daughter Lily-Rose Depp “had a crush on” to sleep over.

“She was so young, I just felt protective,” she said, claiming Depp as a father “was there and then he wasn’t”.

“This argument happened because I didn’t agree that this gentleman - a famous musician over the age of 18 - spent the night at the house and I felt protective over Lily-Rose and concerned.

“Naturally, they were not my children, it’s not my place and it’s a sensitive subject and I understand it why Johnny got so upset with me.”

Depp has previously revealed how he introduced his daughter to marijuana at the age of 14, saying he wanted her to experience the drug safely at home rather than at a party.

In response to her evidence, Depp’s spokesperson released a statement last night, claiming Heard had delivered “the performance of her life” and saying: “While Ms Heard’s stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr Depp’s recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made.

“His truth – the truth – is the same no matter the environment in which it has been presented.”

As a result, Heard’s team also released a statement, suggesting Depp’s $50 million defamation “is falling apart so rapidly that his counsel are turning from prosecutor to persecutor”.

“They boast that Mr Depp’s story has not changed. If so, since he lost the Domestic Violence Restraining Order and he resoundingly lost the libel case in the UK, perhaps he should consider a new strategy rather than the recycled approach of attacking the victim, and refusing to take responsibility for his own conduct.”

Heard is due to continue her evidence later today. The trial continues.