Johnny Depp Sends Warm Instagram Message To Robert Downey Jr. For His First Oscars Win

Johnny Depp is celebrating Robert Downey Jr.’s win at the 96th Oscars.

Downey took home his first Academy Award at the ceremony, prompting Depp to share two photos of him and Downey at the Golden Globe Awards in 2011 .

“Let’s try this again… congrats to my dear friend,” Depp wrote in a caption placed below the two photos on Instagram. The two stars have never been in a film together, but have run in many of the same circles.

Downey’s Best Supporting Actor win for his role in Oppenheimer came on his third career Oscar nomination. He received a Supporting Actor bid for his role in the 2008 comedy Tropic Thunder and a Best Actor nomination in 1993 for portraying movie legend Charlie Chaplin in 1992’s Chaplin.

“I’d like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order,” Downey joked during his acceptance speech on Sunday. “I’d like to thank my veterinarian — I meant wife — Susan Downey over there. She found me, a snarling rescue pet, and loved me back to life. That’s why I am here. Thank you.

“Here’s my little secret: I needed this job more than it needed me,” he added of Oppenheimer. “[Director Christopher Nolan] knew it, [producer Emma Thomas] made sure she wrapped — surrounded me with one of the greatest cast and crews of all time,” he said. “Emily, Cillian, Matt Damon … it was fantastic and I stand here before you a better man because of it.”

