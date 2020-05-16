Jerry Bruckheimer doesn’t know if Johnny Depp will return for ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean 6'

Jerry Bruckheimer still doesn't know whether Jack Sparrow will be included in Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 (Image by Disney)

Jerry Bruckheimer has provided an update on the planned sixth installment to the Pirates Of The Caribbean, and it’s clear that those involved don’t know what to do with Johnny Depp.

After recently being asked by Collider for an update on the film, the producer responded, “We’re working on a draft right now and hopefully we’ll get it shortly and give it to Disney and hopefully they’ll like it. We don’t know. We’ve been working on it for a little bit.”

It was at this point that Bruckheimer was quizzed about the chances of Depp being involved in the film, and his answer was far from convincing.

“The one we’re developing right now, we’re not sure quite what Johnny’s role is going to be,” Bruckheimer said. “So, we’re going to have to see.”

Depp has been at the cornerstone of the Pirates Of The Caribbean, leading all five installments, which have grossed a combined total of £3.7 billion ($4.5 billion). Depp even earned a Best Actor nomination for his performance in 2003’s The Curse Of The Black Pearl, too.

But Depp’s life and career has been shrouded in controversy over the last few years, after his ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of being verbally and physically abusive throughout their relationship. A settlement was agreed in August, 2016, while the pair were officially divorced in January, 2017, however they continue to be locked up in legal disputes.

Meanwhile, ever since the release of Dead Men Tell No Tales back in 2017, Bruckheimer has looked to move forward with the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise. Back in October it was reported that Ted Eilliot and Craig Mazin had written the new script that would reboot the franchise, while earlier this week it was alleged that Karen Gillan was being considered for the lead female role.



