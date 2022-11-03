Johnny Depp news - latest: Rihanna fans react to actor starring in Savage x Fenty show

Rihanna has found herself at the centre of controversy after it was revealed that Johnny Depp will make a cameo in the upcoming Savage Fenty X Vol 4 fashion show.

It was first reported by TMZ that the actor would appear in the fashion show, set to air on Prime Video on 9 November.

The Independent has confirmed Depp’s name features in the show’s end credits.

The news of the actor’s cameo comes after Depp’s high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard concerning a 2018 op-ed written by the Aquaman star concluded earlier this year, when a jury ruled that Heard had defamed Depp when she alleged he had abused her during their marriage.

19:48 , Chelsea Ritschel

The uneasy response to the actor’s role in the upcoming Savage x Fenty fashion show has focused largely on the “problematic” nature of the casting, with many questioning why Rihanna chose to extend her platform to Depp.