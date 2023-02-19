Johnny Depp ‘living in London’ after shunning LA

Johnny Depp has shunned America and is now living in London, according to reports.

The actor has not yet bought a property but is flitting between hotels and staying with friends, a source told the Sunday Times.

Depp managed to salvage his reputation after successfully suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel over an article in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse.

It follows years of the star being outcast as a pariah in Hollywood after a High Court judge in London ruled that an article calling Depp a “wife beater” was “substantially true”.

Depp owns sprawling property in West Hollywood that is a gothic replica of a Bavarian castle complete with turrets, towers and battlements.

He had previously been staying with his friend Jeff Beck the guitarist in Sussex. But when Beck died last month at the age of 78 Depp moved to London.

A source close to Depp said: “The hubbub and craziness of LA and New York can be exhausting.

“As much as London and Paris are busy, thriving cities, Johnny still feels he can relax and be creative there. He has always loved Europe, and people love him there. He feels very at home there and finds the European lifestyle a bit more his speed.”

Depp will tour across Europe this summer with his band the Hollywood Vampires which also includes Alice Cooper, Joe Perry from Aerosmith and Tommy Henriksen.

Although Depp is best known for his acting, namely the Pirates of the Carribean franchise, he has said that music is his first love.