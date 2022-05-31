Johnny Depp joins Jeff Beck on stage for second time Amber Heard trial verdict

Johnny Depp came out on stage during Jeff Beck’s performance at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday (30 May).

The actor, who is currently involved in a high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, previously performed alongside Beck the night before in Sheffield.

Depp is suing Heard for $50m (£38.2m). He alleges that Heard implied that he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence.

Heard is countersuing for $100m (£80.9m), accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

Fans shared photos and video of the actor’s unnannounced appearance at the Albert Hall on social media.

During his performance in Sheffield, Depp – who began his career as a musician and founded the band the Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry in 2015 – and Beck played their 2020 collaboration “Isolation”, a reworking of a John Lennon song from 1970.

They also performed covers of “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye, and Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing.”

A report in Deadline suggested that the actor will also join Beck on stage during another Albert Hall date tomorrow (31 May).

You can follow the latest updates from the Depp v Heard trial here and read about the impact it might have on his career here.

After beginning deliberations on the high-profile civil suit, jurors have a three-day weekend in observance of Memorial Day before resuming on Tuesday 31 May.