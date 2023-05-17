Johnny Depp: ‘I Don’t Feel Boycotted by Hollywood Because I Don’t Think About Hollywood’

Johnny Depp made a rare public appearance at the Cannes press conference for “Jeanne du Barry,” a costume drama that opened the 76th film festival. The movie, in which he plays King Louis XV, marks the actor’s first leading role in three years, following his long legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard. As he reemerged into the limelight, Depp appeared to have mixed feelings about his years-long absence from Hollywood films.

“Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? You’d have to not have a pulse to feel like, ‘No. None of this is happening. It’s a weird joke,'” he said during Wednesday’s press conference for the film. “When you’re asked to resign from a film you’re doing because of something that is merely a function of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yes you feel boycotted.

More from Variety

“I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood, because I don’t think about Hollywood,” Depp continued. “It’s a strange, funny time where everybody would love to be able to be themselves, but they can’t. They must fall in line with the person in front of them. If you want to live that life, I wish you the best.”

Depp’s legal battles culminated in a defamation trial won by the actor in the U.S. , in which Heard was ordered to pay him $10 million in damages. He previously lost a 2020 U.K. libel case involving Heard’s abuse allegations. After that trial, he was forced to exit the “Harry Potter” spinoff series “Fantastic Beasts,” in which he played the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. Not everyone parted ways with the actor in the wake of his myriad controversies. Dior, the French luxury fashion house, stood by the controversial star and signed him to a massive $20 million-plus deal, the largest pact ever in men’s fragrance.

Story continues

Depp also spoke about his disdain of the media, who intensely covered his trial with Heard. “The majority of what you read is fantastically, horrifically written fiction. It’s like asking the question: ‘How are you doing?’ But the subtext is, ‘God, I hate you.”

Depp was 40 minutes late to the press conference for “Jeanne du Barry” because he was stuck in traffic, according to a source close to his team, forcing the event to start 27 minutes behind schedule and without him.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.