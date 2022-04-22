Johnny Depp: A Career In Photos From ‘Platoon’ to ‘Pirates’ And Beyond

Tom Tapp
·1 min read

Nicolas Cage helped Johnny Depp get his first film role in what turned out to be Wes Craven’s original Nightmare on Elm Street in 1984. For many actors, being in a horror classic would be the highlight of their career. For Depp, it was just the beginning.

The actor has made nearly 100 films since then, including What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood, Chocolat, Alice in Wonderland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Black Mass and, of course, five Pirates films that have grossed over $4 billion worldwide.

Depp has worked with a long list of great actors including Oscar-winners Marlon Brando, Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie, Leonardo Di Caprio, Juliette Binoche, Al Pacino, Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Charlize Theron and Martin Landeau.

