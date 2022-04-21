Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s wedding ‘had dinner, dancing and drugs’ on the menu

Tristan Kirk
·4 min read
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s wedding ‘had dinner, dancing and drugs’ on the menu

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s lavish wedding day included “dinner, dancing, and drugs” on the printed itinerary for guests, a US court has been told.

The Edward Scissorhands star, 58, married Heard in a private ceremony at his mother’s house on February 3, 2015, before they flew out to his Caribbean island for a second “dream wedding”.

Depp, who says he started taking drugs aged 11, told jurors he saw his ex-wife and her “gang” taking ecstasy in the form of MDMA, but says he shunned the drug as it “wouldn’t have an effect on me”.

Depp is suing the Aquaman star, 35, for $50 million over a 2018 Washington op-ed piece in which she described being a victim of domestic violence (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Depp is suing the Aquaman star, 35, for $50 million over a 2018 Washington op-ed piece in which she described being a victim of domestic violence (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“There was a schedule that was written out and printed out and sent out so that everyone would know exactly the time that everything would happen,” Depp said of their wedding day.

“After the wedding, it was like dinner, dancing, and drugs on the schedule.”

Asked to identify the drug-takers, Depp named “Amber”, her sister Savannah, some friends, and “a couple of friends of mine”, adding: “All of her gang were all partaking of the MDMA.”

Depp said he smoked marijuana and cannot recall drinking that day as he was due to fly out to film Pirates of the Caribbean 5: “To be honest with you, I don’t know how much MDMA they had but for me, that was – for me to have taken MDMA would have been a waste of the drug, if you understand what I mean. It would have been essentially taking someone else’s high, because it wouldn’t have an effect on me.”

He added: “My drug of choice is – or was – and is marijuana. That was fine for me. So dipping into a little tiny baggie of – licking your finger and dipping into a tiny, communal bag of MDMA, it was pointless for me.”

Depp added his daughter, Lily-Rose, did not attend the 2015 wedding: “She and Ms Heard were not on particularly great terms for several reasons”, he said.

Depp is suing the Aquaman star, 35, for $50 million over a 2018 Washington op-ed piece in which she described being a victim of domestic violence.

The actor - not named in the article - claims the allegations were aimed at him, while Heard is counter-suing for $100 million over his suggestions that she is lying about the abuse.

In his evidence, Depp has said he shied away from arguments and spark points for potential violence while he has accused Heard of verbal and physical attacks.

Jurors were played a recording of Depp and Heard talking about a fight when she says: “I didn’t punch you. I’m sorry I didn’t hit you across the face in a proper slap. I was hitting you, it was not punching you.”

Depp replies: “Don’t tell what it feels like to be punched” and Heard fires back: “You’ve been in a lot of fights, you’ve been around a long time. You didn’t get punched. You got hit.

“I’m sorry I hit you like this, I didn’t punch you. I did not f***ing deck you. I f***ing was hitting you. I don’t know what the motion of my actual hand was. You’re fine. I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you.”

After calling Depp a “f***ing baby”, Heard says: “I did start a physical fight.”

In a second recording, Depp talks about Heard “kicking the bathroom door and hitting me in the skull” and she replies: “I was upset I was on an Ambien, there was a lot going on.”

Facing a complaint that he would “run away to the bathroom” to avoid working out their problems, Depp replies: “A boxer can’t go 12 rounds without a break.”

Depp told the court the clips reflected “the tone and the aggression and the attitude and the need for a fight from Miss Heard”.

In his evidence, the actor also discussed an incident in Australia while he was filming Pirates of the Caribbean 5 when he was left with a severed finger. He says Heard caused the injury when she threw a vodka bottle at him because she was angry at his drinking while she claims the wound was self-inflicted.

“My hand is on the edge of the bar like that, leaning over,” he said. “She threw the large bottle and it made contact and shattered everywhere and I honestly didn’t feel the pain at first at all, I felt no pain.”

Depp said he “felt heat” and saw blood dripping from the exposed flesh and bone: “I went into some sort of, I don’t know what a nervous breakdown feels like but that’s probably the closest I’ve been.”

He added: “I started to write with my own blood on the walls, little reminders from our past that essentially represented lies she had told me, lies I had caught her in.”

The trial continues.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Brayden Schenn scores in OT to lift Blues past Wild, 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored 56 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues wrapped up a playoff spot, beating the Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Saturday for their season-high eighth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, David Perron, Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich scored in regulation and Ville Husso made 31 saves. Schenn ended it after Minnesota rallied with a four-goal third period. The Blues swept the season series against Minnesota, their likely first-round opponent,

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu victorious in return to court

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu was victorious in her return to action after a long layoff. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., overcame some nervy moments in the first set en route to a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over Germany's Jule Niemeier on Tuesday in first-round action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Andreescu trailed 5-3 in the first set before rallying to win, then went up a break early in the second set en route to the victory. The Canadian faced six break points,

  • Bianca Andreescu opens up about mental health struggles, wanting to quit tennis

    Bianca Andreescu spoke candidly about her mental health after her long-awaited return to the court on Tuesday.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Talbot earns shutout as Minnesota Wild blank Montreal Canadiens 2-0

    MONTREAL — Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has delivered since he was acquired by the Minnesota Wild at the trade deadline. Fellow netminder Cam Talbot has also raised his game since the deal. Talbot made 26 saves for his third shutout of the season in Minnesota’s 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. He's pleased that his strong play of late has come as the Wild try to secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. "It means that much more," Talbot

  • Boxing star Mandy Bujold retires, leaving sport a better place for female athletes

    Mandy Bujold's boxing career didn't end as she'd envisioned. Five years after illness ruined her chances at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the 11-time national flyweight champion had dreamed of capturing a medal in Tokyo, but she was eliminated in the opening round. Still, her months-long battle with the International Olympic Committee just to compete in Tokyo paved a new path for women athletes wanting to combine sport and motherhood. Bujold stepped into the ring with the biggest opponent in sport — th

  • Barnes injures ankle, Raptors lose Game 1 of playoff series 131-111 versus 76ers

    PHILADELPHIA — If a 20-point loss at Philadelphia wasn't painful enough, the Raptors lost prized rookie Scottie Barnes to an ankle injury, and saw all-star guard Fred VanVleet foul out of the game with almost a quarter still to play. Raptors coach Nick Nurse had predicted a slug-fest against Philly, and the Sixers obliged on Saturday. "I'm not surprised (the 76ers) were highly motivated and ready to go," Nurse said. "I think there's a lot of expectations on them. I think they were going to try t

  • Ovechkin becomes oldest player to score 50 goals in a season

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin enjoyed the biggest moment of his career inside T-Mobile Arena in 2018, when he skated the Stanley Cup around the rink after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in the Final. On Wednesday night, he enjoyed another milestone. With two goals during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Knights, it marked the ninth time in Ovechkin’s career he scored 50 goals, tying Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky for most in NHL history. “Obviously, it’s pretty good company

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Sinclair's Portland Thorns FC survive comeback from San Diego Wave to grab victory in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Christine Sinclair's Portland Thorns FC survived a near-comeback from the San Diego Wave to claim a 3-2 victory in NWSL Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Portland, Ore. Portland (3-1-1) wasted no time in getting on the board as Sophia Smith scored in the fourth minute of the game. Midfielder Hina Sugita doubled the Thorns' lead in the 21st minute and then added another in the 41st minute on a cross from Sinclair that was tipped by a Wave defender. Sinclair played all 90 minutes in the win. Comin

  • Blues heading into Stanley Cup playoffs on an absolute heater, again

    It’s not an identical formula to the one unleashed by the 2019 champs, but this year’s Blues team presents astounding similarities, starting in net.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL suspends Habs forward Pezzetta for two games for an illegal check to the head

    NEW YORK — The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta two games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie. The incident occurred in the third period of Washington's 8-4 win in Montreal on Saturday. Pezzetta hit Oshie's head as he finished a check after the Capitals forward had made a play to move the puck out of Washington's zone. Pezzetta was assessed a minor penalty for an illegal check to the head on the play. The Canadiens forward, who

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei