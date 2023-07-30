Johnny Cueto exhibits growth in second Marlins start since return from injury

The Miami Marlins had a poor day at the plate in its 5-0 loss against the Detroit Tigers in loanDepot Park on Saturday. But despite the loss, right-handed pitcher Johnny Cueto, who had previously been upgraded back into the starting rotation after being used as a reliever, showed indications of improvement.

Since coming back, he has played in three games and started his second game against the Tigers, giving up four runs on four hits (including two home runs) and a walk while striking out five over six innings.

The Tigers gained a significant advantage over the Marlins in the second inning after Akil Baddoo launched a three-run home ball to left field as Javier Baez and Miguel Cabrera, who likely played in his last game in Miami and received numerous standing ovations, scored.

And then in the sixth inning, another home run to left field, this time a solo, by Riley Greene put the Tigers ahead, and in an instant, the Tigers were up 4-0 straight off home runs.

“I thought Cueto did good,” Marlins manager Skip Shumaker said after the game. “I thought he was really effective and efficient. Six innings, four runs. The three-run homer and the walk with Baez I think he’d probably want back more than anything. I think for the most part it was another quality start for me. We just couldn’t get any runs. We just couldn’t string anything together. But I thought Cueto did enough for us to win, we just couldn’t score today.”

Cueto explained after the game where both of those pitches were trying to go.

“The first one was trying to go inside with Baddoo and then it just went on the outside,” Cueto said. “The other one with the lefty was a backfoot cutter. Pretty good pitches for both, but you gotta give them credit as well.”

Cueto was activated on July 14 from the injured list after spending almost three-and-a-half months out with injuries. He was officially brought back into the starting rotation July 22 after being labeled with an undefined role as a reliever – the first he’s ever done so in his 16-year career.

Cueto had some difficulties during his time in rehab which included sustaining another injury, but he stayed committed to settling into his new temporary position and supporting the club in any way he could.

He pitched three scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles on July 16 while serving as a reliever.

Cueto excelled in his first start since returning to the rotation. He pitched into the seventh inning and struck out eight batters while allowing just one run and four players to reach base (two singles, one walk, and one hit by pitch).

After two starts while being back in rotation, Cueto feels confident in his pitching abilities.

And the Marlins need Cueto to continue to produce as they chase a spot in the playoffs. The Marlins (56-49) are a half-game out of the wild card race following Saturday’s loss.

“I’m doing well. Feeling good being out there,” Cueto said. “The whole team, we need to keep battling. We have two months ahead of us.”

Cueto made his second start on Saturday against the Tigers, both of which had catcher Jacob Stallings behind the plate. Cueto mentioned the trust and confidence that he has in his fellow teammate.

“It’s great with him. I trust him,” Cueto said. “I always go out there and try to have fun on the mound. All of my pitches are doing well and I enjoy playing with him.”

Stallings spoke highly of Cueto’s play Saturday.

“I thought he threw the ball well,” Stallings said. “The home run to Greene, we just missed our spot. He still got a pretty good swing on it to get it out. But Baddoo, we threw a little slider cutter back door and, I mean, credit to him, going out there as a lefty is not easy to do, especially out to left center. I think if Johnny had to do it back he would’ve liked a little more movement on the pitch, but in terms of location, it wasn’t a bad location. It was right where we were trying to go with it. Credit to them they put good swings on those balls but I thought Johnny threw the ball well, though.”