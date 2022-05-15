Johnny Cash mural is leaking from a crude spot after Arkansas water tower gets shot

An Arkansas town is upset after someone shot a hole in their water tower in a very specific, and unfortunate location.

The water tower in Kingsland, the birthplace of Johnny Cash, bears a painted silhouette of the famous Man in Black — but an unknown person recently took careful aim at Cash’s crotch and pulled the trigger. Now the mural is perpetually leaking from that spot, video shared May 11 by the Cleveland County Herald shows.

Kingsland, population around 400, is 72 miles south of Little Rock.

Betty Graham, water office manager, told the Herald it could take as long as a week to fix the damage.

She saw the leak when she went into the office early that morning but assumed it was “routine overflow,” until sunrise, when the cold light of day revealed the work of the crude vandal, the Herald reported. Kingsland spent almost $300,000 last year improving the water tower.

“Someone here knows who did this,” a comment read. “I hope they’ll come forward and turn the vandal in.”

“This is just terrible. If they find out who it was they need to give them the max punishment. This is people’s livelihood, their water source,” said another.

While not condoning vandalism, some felt that the perpetrator displayed a certain degree of panache.

“Shouldn’t have done it, but as far as creativity goes its 1st class,” a comment said.

Seeing harm come to the freshly refurbished water tower isn’t anything to laugh about, Graham said in a Facebook post.

“People think it’s funny but a lot of hard work and effort went into getting the grant to get this painted,” Graham said. “It’s sad that someone could do this. Please if anyone heard the shot and knows the time or was out last night and saw something suspicious please let me or someone with the water Dept or the sheriff Dept know.”

