Johnny Cash: Band in homage to cancelled 1992 Ipswich gig

Country music star Johnny Cash was due to play a gig in Ipswich to a predicted 20,000 fans on 29 August 1992. It was abruptly cancelled days before after disappointing ticket sales. Thirty years on, a tribute band is due to mark the anniversary with a gig in the town in homage to the Man in Black singer.

Ahead of his performance, Cash said he was looking forward to playing in "my favourite part of England".

The legendary singer was due to play at the Suffolk Showground - since renamed Trinity Park.

A poster advertising the event stated it was Cash's "only UK appearance" and declared: "You ain't seen nothing like it."

But Cash's appearance was cancelled at the last minute - and he never returned before his death in 2003.

Now, on the anniversary, tribute band Jax&Co will pay homage to Cash at the Ipswich Corn Exchange with a concert billed as The Show That Never Was.

BBC Radio Suffolk's country music presenter at the time, Brian Mann, interviewed Cash from his hotel in Las Vegas ahead of the planned appearance.

"We're going to give them a show... everything they paid for and ask for," Cash announced.

"I love coming to that part of England; it's my favourite part of England."

Johnny Cash photographed at Columbia Studios in Los Angeles, California, in June 1961

Speaking a few days before Monday's tribute show, and recalling the big event that never happened, Mr Mann said: "It was all to do with pre-sales tickets.

"Twenty thousand people were expected to attend, but sadly the advance sales weren't high enough."

Just a few days before the show, it was called off.

Describing Cash as a "pioneer", he said managing to interview the singer before the UK gig was "great, because obviously he'd been one of my heroes and one of the people who introduced me, really, to country music".

He said he imagined the singer would have been "disappointed, because everything was in place for him to return to the UK along with June Carter, his wife, and the Carter family".

Jax Deacon will lead the tribute to Johnny Cash

Members of Jax&Co visited BBC Suffolk ahead of Monday's show

Jax Deacon, who leads Hadleigh-based tribute band Jax&Co, said Monday's celebration of the Ring of Fire singer would be "something for any Johnny Cash fan".

"We wanted to make this a really special show - something to remember," he said.

He believes poor weather in the summer of 1992 might have put people off purchasing advance tickets, but said: "Johnny Cash was so keen to do it, he thought the event might have to turn into a three-day show.

"Johnny Cash was always there in the back of my mind. I started off on punk music - but Johnny Cash was always there in the background."

Born 26 February 1932 and grew up in Arkansas, US

After serving in the US Air Force, he signed to Memphis-based Sun Records in 1955 and features in the legendary "Million Dollar Quartet" photograph alongside Elvis Presley

First UK hit was It Ain't Me Babe in 1965; with A Boy Named Sue reaching number 4 in 1969

Married June Carter - part of country music's legendary Carter Family dynasty

Career rejuvenated with the American Recordings series which began in 1990s, and included his version of Nine Inch Nails' Hurt

The biopic Walk The Line was released in 2005, starring Joaquin Phoenix as Cash, and Ruth Witherspoon as June

Now heading up the band, which includes his mum and dad, he takes on the persona of Cash as best he can, complete with an American accent in between the songs as well as when singing.

"My sister said I couldn't go on stage singing in an American accent and then just talking with a Suffolk accent - that just sounds wrong.

"But, I always say, I'll never be as good as Johnny Cash, but we want to do our best to pay tribute to him because we love the music - and the man."

Monday's show is in support of East Anglia's Children's Hospices.

Jax&Co on stage earlier this year at Ipswich Music Day in Christchurch Park

