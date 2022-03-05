Johnny Brown, Who Played Super Nathan Bookman on ‘Good Times,’ Dead at 84

Matthew Peyton/Getty

Johnny Brown, the multitalented actor best known for playing building superintendent on the TV show Good Times in the 1970s, has died at the age of 84. His family announced his death on Instagram, writing, “Barely able to breathe. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time because we need a minute to process the unthinkable... It’s too terrible. It will never not be. It’s a shock. He was literally snatched out of our lives. It’s not real for us yet. So there will be more to say but not now. Dad was the absolute best. We love him so very much.” No cause of death was given. Brown’s many credits include recurring appearances on Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, a two-year stint in Broadway’s Golden Boy, and roles on shows including The Jeffersons, Archie Bunker’s Place, and Martin.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.