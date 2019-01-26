Johnny Bench talks boyhood dreams, becoming 'Mr. Mom' in moving MLB Network documentary

Hall of Famer Johnny Bench tells his incredible life story in “MLB Network Presents: Bench.” From a 19-year-old MLB rookie to a 71-year-old single father raising two young sons. (AP)

With the 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame announcement still fresh in our minds, MLB Network is ready to shine the spotlight on one of the Hall’s most respected members.

Johnny Bench, the beloved catcher and staple of the Cincinnati Reds’ Big Red Machine, will be featured in “MLB Network Presents: Bench.”

We were fortunate enough to screen the film before its premiere next week. It’s another gem in the “MLB Network Presents” series.

The moving film provides a unique and in-depth look at the incredible life of the Hall of Fame catcher. From Bench’s small-town upbringing, to becoming the backbone of Cincinnati’s six NL pennant-winning teams in the 1970s, to a possible career-changing health scare, to joining the elite Hall of Fame fraternity. It’s all covered, but it doesn’t end with baseball.

We’re also given a look into how Bench transcended sports to become a mainstream star. More importantly than that, he opens up on the friendships he’s formed and how his life has changed as a 71-year-old single father to two young sons, 12-year-old Justin and nine-year-old Josh.

There are not many stories like the one Johnny Bench and “MLB Network Presents” tell here.

How to watch

The film will premiere on MLB Network on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at 8 p.m. ET, and will be replayed again later that evening at 11:30 p.m. ET.

What’s covered in “MLB Network Presents: Bench”

The 90-minute documentary lays out and ties together a story of fame, friendship and family that will grip everyone, not just baseball fans or Reds fans.

The film begins with Bench reminiscing in his seldom-visited baseball den. Binders filled with newspaper clippings are reopened, unlocking memories and retelling stories of who Pete Rose refers to in the film as baseball’s greatest catcher. A trophy case and picture frames fill the wall, serving as further evidence that Bench is, and perhaps forever will be, the standard bearer for his position.

Once Bench exits the den, we transition from stories about a 19-year-old rookie in MLB to Bench’s current life. A day-in-the-life for Bench now isn’t what he envisioned it would be, but he explains how playing the role of “Mr. Mom” keeps him feeling young.

There’s a visit to Bench’s hometown of Binger, Okla. It’s a community so small — the actual population is under 700 — a 1970 parade in his honor was attended by no one. That’s because everyone from Binger was in the parade with him.

There, former classmates tell of the big dreams Bench had, and the long odds he faced in getting noticed. From elementary school through high school, Bench was determined to join childhood idol Mickey Mantle as an Oklahoma boy in MLB. Bench also talks about surviving a bus accident that killed two high school baseball teammates, and how that harrowing event helped shape him.

Bench’s peers, including Rose and Hall of Famers Reggie Jackson and Tony Perez, reflect on how he redefined the catching position. Not only as a power hitter and a game caller, but with a style that was unique to his time. One-hand catchers weren’t the norm. Not until Bench started a new trend after breaking his thumb twice early in this career.

Special appearances

In “MLB Network Presents: Bench” we learn more about the sometimes contentious relationship between Bench and Pete Rose. (AP)

Narrated by legendary actor and Ohio native Martin Sheen, the film also features brand new interviews with those who were closest to Johnny Bench.

In addition to several former teammates and contemporaries, we also hear from former Reds announcer Al Michaels, award-winning broadcaster Brent Musburger, country music superstar Toby Keith, and Basketball Hall of Fame coach Bobby Knight.

Each individual has a relationship with Bench that’s unique to the others. In particular, Rose talks about his gambling suspension in 1989 overshadowing Bench’s Hall of Fame induction and how those events impacted their friendship. Knight, who often invited Bench to speak to his Indiana basketball teams, talks of the emotions he felt learning that Bench’s oldest son from another marriage, Bobby, was named after him.

Why you should watch

We could just say Johnny Bench attempts to do “The Floss” and roll credits here.

Yes, that really happened. And yes, you’ll want to see it. But there’s much more to see and learn.

Johnny Bench’s story was made possible by baseball, but it’s not just about baseball. It’s about family, fighting for dreams, building relationships and adapting to challenges.

Few have navigated life’s curveballs with the same poise and success as Bench. That’s what makes his story worth telling, and what makes “MLB Network Presents: Bench” worth watching.

