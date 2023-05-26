Johnnie Boden on his beloved dog: ‘I held her until the light had gone from her eyes’

Johnnie Boden and his Jack Russell, Sprout - Rii Schroer

Sprout arrived in my life on Christmas Eve, 2008 – a gift from my wife, Sophie – hidden under a rug, in a cage. A little Jack Russell puppy, she was the best £50 my wife has ever spent, and my constant companion from that day on. Last week, however, Sprout was very sadly put down.

But I will always remember her as a huge character. She was famously punchy – I can’t pretend she was an angel but she was utterly fearless. There was nothing she wouldn’t take on: horses, cows, deer. And, oh, badger holes. She loved them.

She was down one for 12 hours – there was no tempting her out. And when I took her to friends’ houses, if they were brave enough to let her inside, she’d always be up in the attic sniffing out mice – I used to have to drag her out by the tail.

More embarrassing was when her natural hunting instinct came out around people. One Christmas, she tried to bite both of my brothers-in-law. At my 50th birthday party, I made a speech and she got up on the stage and bit my trouser leg and wouldn’t let go.

Sprout would often come with me to London for work. She preferred Dorset – where we live, but there were better smells in the city, and lots of foxes. If I let her off the lead, she would sometimes disappear under a fence and I often had to sit on the pavement at 1am in the dark London streets waiting for her. Annoying, yes, but their little flaws are why you love them so much.

Sprout on a horse - Johnnie Boden

The Boden childrenswear team loved having her as an inspiration for the boys’ and girls’ ranges – her face was emblazoned on sweatshirts and t-shirts as a fireman and even a doctor; one coat even had little Sprout buttons and a Sprout hood. She was also often in the catalogue – she wasn’t the most compliant model, but she was one of the most popular.

Naughty, yes, but also hugely affectionate. She had this amazing voice and would howl with delight whenever I came home – even if I’d just been gone a few hours.

And it wasn’t just me. Our three daughters also adored her and would joke over which of them she loved the most. Dogs are good therapy for anybody; they can’t help but cheer you up.

Sprout was particularly cheering because she was so boisterous and energetic, even at the age of 14. She swam laps in the pool all her life and would jump around our horses in the stables, always managing to get out of the way. The recent sadness was when she wasn’t quite nimble enough and one trod on her.

Johnnie Boden and his dog Sprout - Johnnie Boden

We took her to the vet and we found out she had sprained her foot. He gave her some painkillers and I believe that accelerated her demise, as they interfered with her stomach and a few months later she started haemorrhaging blood.

About a week ago, my wife and daughter took her back to the vet. I didn’t initially think it was that serious, but Sophie called me and said I should come immediately. As I held Sprout, I saw that the life had gone out of her eyes. I stroked her, and it was a painless end.

We will get another dog, just not immediately. I’m grateful we have so many photographs and videos of her. Her portrait hangs just outside our kitchen.

There will be a little funeral this weekend. We will put the ashes in all her favourite places: a walk she loved; a flowerbed she slept on; a bit of the stables right by the horses. We will be very tearful but celebrate her lovely life with gratitude.