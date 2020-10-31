John & Yoko/Plastic Ono Band: 50 years on - Will Gompertz reviews new book ★★★★☆

Back in the good old days when people routinely thought of putting on events and holding parties, a music impresario told me he wanted to create a chain of clubs, each one themed around a different classic pop album. There'd be an ABBA Arrivals club with Dancing Queens and Money, Money, Money. A Halloweeny one paying homage to Michael Jackson's Thriller, and a cool piano-bar evoking the spirit of Nina Simone.

I suggested a space dedicated to the Plastic Ono Band, whose manifesto - as written by Yoko Ono - was to "include all minds of the world", making it, "the most musical group in the world". Basically, it'd be an excuse for an all-night sing-a-long ending at dawn with a group rendition of Give Peace a Chance. It would fulfil Yoko's manifesto pledge that the "Plastic Ono is you recharged. And you recharged the Plastic Ono."

The impresario nodded generously, but nothing came of it - the pandemic put an end to such ventures.

All is not lost, though.

There may be little chance of a Plastic Ono Band club night, but at least there is now a Plastic Ono Band coffee table book, published to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the dual release of John Lennon/Plastic One Band (pop songs) and Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band (performance art).

The front cover of the book features an oddly unprepossessing composite black & white image of John and Yoko constructed from individual portrait photographs taken in February 1970. They are both wearing black turtleneck jumpers and sporting similar "pixie cut" hairstyles, which seems to have prompted the designer to morph their heads together.

I suppose the idea was to communicate a couple thinking and acting as one, but that is not the impression it gives. Instead, John and Yoko appear as if co-joined: restricted, awkward; impaired.

The back cover is better, simpler.

It is a 1968 black & white photograph of the sculpture that was and is the Plastic Ono Band, a conceptual object inspired by Yoko and originally constructed by John.

In its fully-realised form it consists of four Perspex objects, three of which are tall, the other short. Two are rectangular columns, one is a cylindrical column, and one is a cube.

It is an allusion to the Fab Four: John, Paul, George and Ringo (the square figure at the back). Encased within the transparent structures are a tape-recorder, a closed-circuit TV with a live camera, a record player with an amp, and a miniature light show and loud speaker.

