John Wick and The Wire star Lance Reddick dies, aged 60

Tributes have poured in for actor Lance Reddick after he passed away at the age of 60 on Friday (March 17).

Reddick, who starred as Charon in the John Wick action movie franchise, died of natural causes, his rep has confirmed (via Deadline).

"Lance will be greatly missed," his publicist, Mia Hansen, said in a statement. "Please respect his family's privacy at this time."

Wendell Pierce, who starred with Reddick on The Wire, said of his friend and co-star: "A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class.

"An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP."

Director James Gunn also paid tribute to Reddick, describing him as "an incredibly nice guy and incredibly talented actor."

His Fringe co-star Kirk Acevodo tweeted: "I’ve worked with Lance on OZ and then on Fringe. Too many stories and good times with Lance. You’ll be terribly missed. Jesus he was taken way too soon. Rest easy my friend."

Ben Stiller wrote of Reddick’s time working with his late mother, Anne Meara, in the play Afterplay. He said on Twitter: "Lance Reddick was an beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play “Afterplay”, playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did."

He added, "Nothing is lost" with a heart emoji.

Reddick had been in the middle of a press tour for the fourth John Wick movie, which is due to be released next week.

As well as The Wire and John Wick, Reddick had recurring roles on Fringe, Bosch, Oz, and Lost. He was also set to star as Zeus in the upcoming Disney+ series, Percey Jackson and the Olympians and was expected to reprise his role as Charon, the concierge at the Continental Hotel's New York City establishment, for the John Wick spin off movie Ballerina.

