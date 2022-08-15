John Wick Spinoff Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream on Peacock in 2023

Brian Welk
·3 min read

“The Continental,” the upcoming spinoff series based on the “John Wick” franchise of action movies with Keanu Reeves, will stream exclusively on Peacock in 2023.

“The Continental” is a three-part special event prequel series to the John Wick movies and explores the origin story and inner workings of the Continental Hotel, the centerpiece location of the John Wick Universe that serves as a refuge for assassins.

The series’ move to Peacock is part of a multi-year deal between Peacock and Lionsgate in which the new series will stream in 2023 alongside each of the three existing “John Wick” movies that are also currently on the platform

“The Continental” stars Colin Woodell as a young Winston Scott (Ian McShane’s character in the films) as he is dragged through 1975 New York to face a past he thought he’d left behind. In an attempt to seize control of the iconic hotel, which serves as a meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals, Winston charts a deadly course through the mysterious underworld of New York City.

Woodell is joined by Ayomide Adegun, who will portray a young Charon (based on Lance Reddick’s character); Peter Greene, who dons the fedora of Uncle Charlie (based on the tight-lipped body disposal expert); Mel Gibson as Cormac; Ben Robson as Frankie; Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles; Jessica Allain as Lou; Mishel Prada as KD; and Nhung Kate as Yen.

Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward serve as writers and showrunners on “The Continental” and also executive produce alongside Albert Hughes, Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese and Marshall Persinger.

Albert Hughes directs the first and third nights and Charlotte Brandstrom directs the second night.

“The John Wick films have become a global phenomenon, are among the most watched titles on Peacock and we are thrilled and honored to partner with Lionsgate to extend this incredible franchise,” said Kelly Campbell, president, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer. “We understand the value of a global franchise and Val Boreland and team knew that by bringing this special event series to Peacock and putting the full power of NBCUniversal behind it, the premiere of ‘The Continental’ will be the streaming event of the year.”

“John Wick has become part of the cultural zeitgeist with a massive, passionately engaged fan base around the world,” Lionsgate Television Group chair Kevin Beggs said. “We’re delighted to partner with Peacock to continue expanding the John Wick Universe. This agreement reflects the collaboration of our Motion Picture Group, which has grown the franchise from the beginning and was excited by the opportunity to bring it to the next level, Jim Packer and his Worldwide Television Distribution team, which found the perfect home for ‘The Continental,’ and the Lionsgate Television creative group, which created a brilliant and enduring property that is one of the most highly-anticipated streaming events of 2023.”

John Wick: Chapter Four” is also scheduled for theatrical release worldwide in March 2023.

Negotiations were led by Val Boreland, EVP and Head of Content Acquisitions for NBCUniversal and Jim Packer, President of Worldwide Television and Digital Distribution for Lionsgate.

