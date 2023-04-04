John Wick’ Spin-Off ‘Ballerina’ Starring Ana de Armas Slated for Next June

Lionsgate has officially slotted the first official “John Wick” spin-off. Thunder Road Films and 87eleven’s “Ballerina,” starring Ana de Armas and Gabriel Bryne, and with appearances from franchise mainstays Anjelica Houston, Lance Reddick, Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane, will open theatrically on June 7, 2024.

The release date puts it in the heart of the summer season, opening alongside Sony’s “Karate Kid” follow-up and one weekend before Pixar’s “Inside Out 2.”

The first theatrical attempt to expand the “John Wick” franchise comes courtesy of screenwriter Shay Hatten and director Len Wiseman, with Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelsk (director of all four “John Wick” films) producing.

Len Wiseman is best known for directing the first two films in the vampires vs. werewolves actioner/fantasy Underworld” and producing the next three installments. He also helmed the 2012 remake of “Total Recall” and the 2007 franchise relaunch, “Live Free or Die Hard.” He also created and served as an executive producer on Fox’s “Sleepy Hollow” and performed EP duties for “Lucifer.”

Hatten penned the most recent “John Wick” movie as well as earning credits for “Army of Thieves,” J.J. Perry’s “Day Shift” and Zack Snyder’s upcoming sci-fi opus “Rebel Moon.”

The announcement comes just as “John Wick: Chapter 4” crosses $250 million at the worldwide box office, becoming Hollywood’s biggest R-rated grosser since “Bad Boys for Life” in January of 2020.

Lionsgate clearly hopes to turn the “John Wick” series, which began life as a VOD title that Lionsgate snapped up and turned into a mainstream theatrical hit in a matter of weeks, into a full-on cinematic universe.

The upcoming three-part “Continental” miniseries, directed by Allen Hughes and Charlotte Brändström, will reveal the origins of the New York-based hotel for hitmen, with Colin Woddell playing a young version of Ian McShane’s Winston Scott. The three-movie series, which will also co-star Mel Gibson, is expected to air on Peacock in late 2023.

Ana de Armas very nearly stole the 2.75-hour “No Time to Die” with a single ten-minute scene, and will next be seen as yet another spy — alongside “Knives Out” co-star Chris Evans — in Apple’s action comedy “Ghosted.”

