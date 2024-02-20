‘John Wick,’ ‘Hunger Games’ on the Menu as Lionsgate Play Partners With Grameenphone to Expand Bangladesh Presence (EXCLUSIVE)
Streamer Lionsgate Play has teamed with Grameenphone, a leading telecom services provider in Bangladesh, to expand its presence in the country.
Grameenphone, part of Norway’s Telenor Group, has some 82 million subscribers, to whom it offers a bouquet of streaming services. Lionsgate Play has been available in Bangladesh since August 2021. This is the first time it has partnered with a local telecom player.
More from Variety
Keanu Reeves Once Wrote Lance Reddick a Letter Crediting Him for Making People 'Love John Wick,' Says Late Actor Made the Character 'Okay' for Viewers
Ian McShane on Playing 'An Angel of Death' in Gonzalo López-Gallego's 'American Star,' Waiting for a 'John Wick 5' Call
Chad Stahelski Will Oversee 'Highlander' and 'John Wick' Franchises for Lionsgate
Content available on Lionsgate Play upon launch on the Grameenphone platform will feature the John Wick, The Expendables, The Hunger Games and Saw franchises, alongside “Operation Fortune,” “Plane,” “Shotgun Wedding,” “The Wolf Of Wall Street,” “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” and “Kill Bill.”
In Asia, Lionsgate Play is available in India, Indonesia, Philippines, Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka, besides Bangladesh.
Vaibhavi Parikh, VP, Lionsgate Play South Asia, said: “Our partnership with Grameenphone has marked a pivotal moment in our journey to further fortify our foundation across Southeast Asia. Through this association we look forward to providing our audience with seamless access to premium content and reaching the hearts and screens of the country. Our endeavor has always been to bring the world closer through entertainment, and we are happy that this collaboration has opened new doors to support the same.”
Solaiman Alam, chief digital officer, Grameenphone, added: “OTT [streaming] content is constantly gaining traction these days, and Grameenphone’s purpose is to connect our users to what matters the most to them. Keeping that in mind, previously, we enabled users to enjoy contents on popular local and international streaming platforms through our data packs; and now we add Lionsgate Play to the list, further broadening our entertainment library with quality content and helping us cater to Hollywood enthusiasts.”
Best of Variety
Oscars: Best Actress - Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone In a Race Too Close to Call, With Third Party Candidates Brewing
Oscars: Best Actor - Paul Giamatti Leads the Race, but Keep Close Eye on SAG to Determine Ultimate Victor
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.