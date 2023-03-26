John Wick fans react to Chapter 4's twist ending

John Wick: Chapter 4 major spoilers follow.

John Wick's fourth instalment is out now in cinemas and it looks like it might be the final entry in the series, for Keanu Reeves at least.

Yes, all the speculation turned out to be correct and Reeves' dog-loving assassin seemingly died at the end of Chapter 4, but not before getting his ultimate revenge by killing Bill Skarsgård's Marquis Vincent de Gramont.

And it looks like the ending managed to stick the landing in the eyes of the majority of fans. While a few people on Twitter felt like they see John Wick's death coming, the general consensus seems to be that this was a fitting end for the protagonist.

"John Wick 4 has a great ending. Perfect way to go out," said one viewer, while another added: "This movie, if it's ending isn't a fake out, was genuinely shocking and I think it worked really well given what has been built up throughout the series. John Wick: Chapter 4 is such a strong entry in the franchise."

A third agreed, saying: "Not going to spoil the ending but it does have that: 'This is the very last one and we'd like to keep it that way' feel. And if they're going to keep John Wick finished, I'm content with that. 4's a great ending to the series and it couldn't be more fitting."

Another fan was adamant that the ending was so good, no further spin-offs are required and it should remain a legacy: "I have zero interest in any John Wick spin-off material. The movies were perfect and told a perfect story from start to finish. That's all I need. 4 didn't just stick the landing on an ending, it showed off while doing it. Let it rest."

No spoilers, but my actual face and reaction to the ending of John Wick Chapter 4. Was not expecting THAT.#JohnWick pic.twitter.com/19P5vuA949 — Kenneth Britton (@BrittonKen93) March 24, 2023

"I'm so sad over the ending… I didn't think it would end with him dying but honestly I can't imagine it ending any other way. He went out on his own terms and he was able to protect his friends. Such a good, but sad end," said someone else.

Upon seeing the film, fans could already predict it being a box office smash: "I feel truly sorry for any film thinking it stood a chance in the box office cause this was the real cinema. Not only did they step EVERYTHING [up] but even the ending is just wow truly.

Some however, saw the ending coming: "I think the John Wick 4 ending is predictable. But it makes a lot of sense for the franchise."

Put John Wick on the list as one of the very few sagas that has a perfect beginning and an ending.



No spoilers, but this was an extremely satisfying conclusion. As much as I would probably celebrate, I really don't think a Chapter 5 is necessary.



Give the poor guy a break. 😂 pic.twitter.com/VlodtH7LwQ — DragonRift 🎮 (@DragonRift) March 26, 2023

While there is an element of ambiguity to the end, Reeves has stated that the entire reason that he and director Chad Stahelski returned to do a fourth film in the first place was to give John Wick a send-off.

"We had the opportunity [to do another film] because of the audience [response to] Chapter Three, and we were like: 'What was the Why?'" he said at the film's South by Southwest festival premiere.

"And when Chad and I were talking, the Why? was death – and it was John Wick's death. For him to get his peace, or freedom, in a way... that was the reason to make the movie. It can't just be: 'Let's do another one.' It was really about death, or a way of dying. We were really inspired by the Hagakure."

Of course, they may change their minds down the line, and play the whole 'but you didn't see him die' card, but for now it definitely looks like one of recent cinema's most surprisingly iconic characters has breathed his last.

John Wick: Chapter Four is playing in cinemas now. The previous John Wick movies are available to buy or rent on Prime Video, plus DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD.

