‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Trailer Unveiled At Comic-Con After Keanu Reeves Surprise Hall H Appearance — Comic-Con

In what didn’t come as a shocker today at San Diego Comic-Con: Keanu Reeves crashed Collider’s Directors on Directing panel where his John Wick: Chapter 4 Chad Stahelski director was a panelist.

And they showed the first trailer from the Lionsgate movie which doesn’t hit theaters until March 24, 2023.

“Sorry to crash the party, they threw me out here,” said Reeves.

Stahelski and Reeves said the fourthquel takes place in five locales: Japan, America, Paris, Berlin and Jordan.

Trailer opens with Reeves’ John Wick punching a roped pole.

There’s a voiceover asking John, “Have you given any thought to where this ends? No one, not even you, can kill everyone.” A lot of action scenes taking place in five countries: Japan, Jordon, America, Germany, and France. John fights off enemies with samurai swords, guns, and nunchucks.

We see neon shots of Japan, and sword-fighting and Wick against an Eifel tower in winter. Lots of dogs and archers with bow and arrows.

“Are you ready, John?” booms Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King.

“Yeah,” answers Wick in a cool tone.

“Lot of nunchucks,” said Stahelski, “We just love nunchucks.”

“I think you just like to torture your lead character,” says Reeves.

Reeves appeared on a Comic-Con panel earlier today to chat up BRZRKR, his comic from Boom! Studios.

While most Hall H panels such as Dungeons & Dragons and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power were filled today, there was a small turnout in the San Diego Convention Center’s big auditorium for what was an obvious stunt.

