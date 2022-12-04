‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Poster Shows Time Running Out for Keanu Reeves’ Hunted Hit Man

Scott Mendelson
·4 min read

Lionsgate offered up a new “John Wick 4” poster during their presentation at this weekend’s CCXP (also known as the Brazil Comic-Con). The poster is just an extreme close-up of a suited-up Keanu Reeves. The appeal of the series, not discounting the relative quality of its predecessors, is the mere hook of watching Keanu Reeves going full “gun-fu” on a new batch of bad guys, random henchmen and upper-level adversaries. The appeal of “John Wick: Chapter 4” is quite simply that it’s another “John Wick” movie.

Perhaps “John Wick” was initially perceived as a knock-off of Liam Neeson’s “Taken” (not unlike John Travolta’s “From Paris With Love,” Kevin Costner’s “3 Days to Kill” or Sean Penn’s “The Gunman”), with Keanu Reeves playing a retired hitman who leaps back into action after his wife dies and Russian mobsters murder his new puppy. However, its impact on the action movies that followed is akin to if “Speed” (which was a loose variation on the “Die Hard” formula) caused a sea change in the mid-1990s with a bunch of movies more explicitly replicating not the Bruce Willis “stuck in a building with terrorists” actioner but the Keanu Reeves “the bus that couldn’t slow down” thriller.

And its commercial performance is something of a modern miracle.

Also Read:
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’: Keanu Reeves Travels the Globe to Take Down All-New Thugs in First Trailer (Video)

“John Wick” earned $43 million domestic and $88 million worldwide on a $30 million budget in 2014, while “John Wick: Chapter 2” became a textbook “breakout sequel” earning $92 million/$172 million on a $40 million budget in 2017. “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” opened in the summer of 2019 with a $56 million Fri-Sun weekend, legging out to $171 million domestic (about on par with $200 million-costing “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”) and $328 million worldwide on a $75 million budget.

This kind of movie-to-movie bounce for the first three movies in a given series is nearly unprecedented in modern history, especially when all three films were wide mainstream releases from the get-go. This was not a case where the indie success of Robert Rodriguez’s “El Mariachi” led to the more mainstream successes of “Desperado” and “Once Upon A Time in Mexico,” or where the comparatively niche-y (in North America) “Mad Max” spawned the more mainstream “The Road Warrior” and “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome”.

The closest comparison (at least on this scale) is Marvel’s “Captain America” trilogy (from $376 million in 2011 to $714 million in 2014 to $1.15 billion in 2016), but that had “Avengers”-specific bumps, with additional characters being added each time. The third film was as much “Iron Man 4” as it was “Captain America 3,” introduced Black Panther and Spider-Man into the MCU and featured a second-act climax of all the Avengers beating each other up.

Also Read:
‘Constantine 2’ Will Be Rated R If Director Francis Lawrence Gets His Way

What’s even more impressive about “John Wick,” an R-rated, original, “star + character” franchise, is that each sequel was merely “watch John Wick stylishly shoot people” sans all that much added value or broader MCU-style narrative scope. Moreover, the second chapter ended on a significant cliffhanger, with little catch-up offered up in the threequel. The boost for the third film implies that plenty of moviegoers check out “Chapter 2” in its post-theatrical afterlife.

Ironically, Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” was tagged in some quarters as a disappointment because it “only” earned $343 million domestic (versus $315 million for “Thor: Ragnarok”). However, “Thor” was still the first modern big-budget franchise — all due respect to the first four “Nightmare on Elm Street” movies — since the first four James Bond films (“Dr. No” in 1962 through “Thunderball” in 1965) to have four ever-increasing installments.

Will “John Wick: Chapter 4” continue its upward streak? We’ll see, but Lionsgate will likely be pretty happy if it only jumps 9% from its predecessor for a $188 million domestic cume.

The film, directed by Chad Stahelski and co-starring Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins and Clancy Brown alongside franchise vets Ian McShane, Lawrence Fishburne and Lance Reddick, opens March 24, 2023.

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ poster
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ poster

Latest Stories

  • Story Kitchen Teams With Gaming Company Sloclap To Adapt Popular Video Game ‘SIFU’ Into Live-Action Feature

    EXCLUSIVE: Following a competitive pursuit, Story Kitchen, has partnered with Sloclap to adapt their hot new hit videogame, SIFU, into a Live-Action feature film with Story Kitchen partner Derek Kolstad adapting the script. Story Kitchen’s Dmitri M. Johnson will produce alongside Mike Goldberg, Kolstad, Dan Jevons and Timothy I. Stevenson. Jeff Ludwig will also be producing alongside Story […]

  • How David Harbour went from 'anti-Christmas' guy to action hero Santa in 'Violent Night'

    'Stranger Things' star David Harbour on turning Santa into an action hero in R-rated 'Violent Night.'

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • 'A different time:' Stoumbos remembers Canada's first-ever World Cup goal

    Helen Stoumbos lined up for what would be a historic Canadian corner kick, all but swallowed up by a jersey that looked more like a red and white parachute. "We got hand-me-downs, our uniforms were all extra extra large. And the jerseys didn't have our names on them and FIFA specifications that our names had to be on the back. And actually our coaches sat the night before with a press, putting all our names on the back," Stoumbos said with a laugh. "A different time." Indeed. When Alphonso Davie

  • Murray scores 34 points, short-handed Hawks beat Nuggets

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 34 points, rookie A.J. Griffin tied a career high with 24 subbing for injured Trae Young and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks beat the Denver Nuggets 117-109 on Friday night. Denver star Nikola Jokic, the two-time defending NBA MVP, had just four points in the first half on 2-of-5 shooting, but he and the Nuggets got hot in the third, cutting a 16-point deficit with a 14-1 run to make it 64-62 on Aaron Gordon’s layup. Jokic had 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight

  • Flames' Markstrom offers blunt assessment of his play: 'I suck at hockey right now'

    The Flames goalie hit another low in Thursday's loss to the Canadiens.

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Ovechkin scores twice, makes history as Capitals down Canucks 5-1

    VANCOUVER — Alex Ovechkin's always enjoyed playing on the road. That showed Tuesday when he hit yet another milestone, scoring twice as his Washington Capitals downed the Canucks 5-1 in Vancouver. The 37-year-old Russian now has 403 road goals, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. “It's always nice when you beat the Great One," Ovechkin said. "It doesn't matter what kind of milestone it is. It's history.” Breaking records is nothing new for the future Hall of Famer and watching his

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Nick Nurse on change to starting lineup vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses why he made changes to his starting lineup, how Pascal Siakam looked in his return and more.

  • Seahawks looking for rebound from untimely losing streak

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It was a feel-good story for a while surrounding the Seattle Seahawks. But then came expectations as that story got better and a team most believed would struggle to win five games suddenly surged to the top of the NFC West. Now, the next stage has arrived: concern and worry after two straight losses that have left Seattle on the outside of the playoff picture along with issues from earlier in the season that seemed solved resurfacing in a troubling way. The second straight

  • Cotter scores in shootout to lift Vegas past Columbus 3-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night to stop a two-game skid. The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas — in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for Vegas and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin