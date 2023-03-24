‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Locks & Loads Estimated $8M On Thursday Night – Box Office

EXCLUSIVE: The most critically acclaimed John Wick of all-time, Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4, is seeing the franchise’s best Thursday previews of all-time at around $8M per industry estimates tonight.

Previews began at 3PM today for the R-rated pic. Tracking had the Chad Stahelski-directed sequel heading for a $65M-$70M opening weekend, which would rep a franchise best stateside.

More from Deadline

That estimated $8M preview number easily bests the $5.9M preview figure of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum which turned into a previous franchise high opening day of $22.6M and 3-day of $56.8M back in May 2019.

John Wick: Chapter 4‘s previews are also ahead of 2018’s Halloween which did $7.7M on its Thursday night, a $33M Friday and $76.2M three-day. Chapter 4 is also ahead of the Thursday previews of Bad Boys for Life ($6.3M) which ultimately turned into a $62.5M Friday-Sunday back in January 2020.

The Box Office Company, which powers showtimes for Google, IMDB, Bing, TikTok and Apple with its Pulse product, is reporting that John Wick: Chapter 4‘s opening weekend presales are outstripping those of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, and selling more than 3x as many tickets as Bullet Train at the same point in their sales cycles.

Parabellum ranked as Keanu Reeves’ second best opening of all-time at the domestic box office, behind 2003’s The Matrix Reloaded which had a Friday-Sunday of $91.7M in a five-day weekend which did $134.2M.

Global outlook for John Wick: Chapter 4 is $115M from 71 offshore territories including UK, Germany, Australia, France, Italy, Spain and Mexico.

We’ll have more updates tomorrow morning. There’s always a chance that these figures can fluctuate. Late night business is expected for this fan fave sequel.

Story continues

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.