‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Blazes To $138M Global Launch

Refresh for latest…: It was a bow-wow-wow! start for Lionsgate/Thunder Road Films/87 Eleven’s John Wick: Chapter 4 with $137.5M global this session. Of that, $64M is estimated from 71 international box office markets. All were No. 1 starts and cumulatively are 73% above John Wick 3 – Parabellum’s 2019 start.

This is a fantastic launch for the fourquel – the films in the series have previously had staggered overseas rollouts and this is the widest day-and-date release internationally. The well-reviewed movie is a nice salve for theaters.

The UK was the biggest play this session with $6.7M, 56% ahead of JW3. Germany, one of the Wick movies’ most faithful, tossed an estimated $5.5M, good for 64% ahead of JW3.

Australia had the second biggest opening weekend of the year locally with an estimated $4.68M, 54% up from JW3. Already, JW4’s opening beats both JW the first and JW2’s lifetime grosses in the market.

The overseas and global numbers also include Russia which came in at an industry estimated $4.3M.

Here’s where we get into not-so-sure territory about which was the next best market.

After Oz, Mexico grossed an estimated $4.2M, 93% ahead of JW3. Brazil came in with an estimated $2.9M, 125% ahead of JW3Maxing at 631% ahead of JW3’s opening.

France, where people are protesting having to work just a little bit longer (from 62 to 64), opened with an estimated $2.69M / 360k admissions, 35% ahead of JW3.

Taiwan grossed an estimated $2.4M, with JW4 accounting for 70% of the local box office this weekend. The opening is 17% ahead of JW3.

Philippines grossed an estimated $2M, coming in 26% ahead of JW3.

And, Italy opened with an estimated $1.9M, 17% ahead of JW3.

