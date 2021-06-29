‘John Wick 4’: Scott Adkins In Talks Joins Keanu Reeves In Next Installment

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Adkins is in negotiations to join cast of Lionsgate’s John Wick 4, with Keanu Reeves returning to reprise the role of Wick. Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama and Shamier Anderson are also on board. Chad Stahelski returns as director.

The film is set for theatrical release on May 27, 2022. Shay Hatten and Michael Finch wrote the screenplay. Pic is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski and executive produced by Reeves and Louise Rosner.

Adkins is currently filming Netflix’s next action/comedy Day Shift, opposite Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, & Meagan Good. Scott can previously be seen starring alongside Donnie Yen in the next and final installment of the hit IP Man Chinese Box office Franchise for Pegasus Films.

Other past credits include American Assassin, Doctor Strange and Grimsby.

He is repped by Gersh, LINK Entertainment and BWH Agency.

